1. Bahrain visa on arrival for GCC residents – 14-day stay

UAE residents of skilled professions are eligible for a visa on arrival and can stay in the country for up to two weeks on a single entry permit, according to Bahrain’s Nationality, Passports and Residency Affairs (NPRA).

5 Conditions for Bahrain visa on arrival

To be eligible for visa on arrival, GCC residents need to make sure they fulfil the following conditions:

1. The UAE or GCC residency permit must be valid for at least six months.

2. The passport must have a validity of at least six months.

3. The applicant must work in a skilled profession.

4. You must have a return ticket.

5. You must show a proof of accommodation.

6. If requested, the passport officer at the visa counter, may also ask you for a bank statement.

For UAE residents, with the Emirates ID replacing the visa sticker on your passport, you can still download a digital copy of your residence permit for free, by following these steps.

The visa is issued upon arrival at any entry point for Bahrain. If you fulfill all the conditions listed above, you will be able to have to pay the visa fee to the passport control officer, and a receipt is issued.

Cost:

• Visa on arrival fee - BD5 (Dh48)

2. Bahrain eVisa for GCC residents

Apart from the visa on arrival, you can also apply for a Bahrain visit visa online, through the country’s official visa services platform – evisa.gov.bh .

According to NPRA, after the visa issued, you have up to three months from the date of issue to enter Bahrain using the visa.

Required documents for the Bahrain eVisa for GCC residents

When you are applying for the visa online, you must upload the following documents:

• Copy of your valid passport, with at least six months validity.

• Copy of your UAE residence permit, with at least six months validity.

• Copy of a valid, confirmed return air ticket.

• Copy of hotel booking. If you are staying with a friend or relative, provide their passport and resident ID copy.

A. Two-week single entry visit visa for GCC residents

Cost:

• BD4 (Dh38.97) - application fee, which you will have to pay upon submitting the application. This fee is non-refundable.

• BD5 (Dh48.72) - visa fee, which you will have to pay once the application is approved.



Total - BD9 (Dh87.69).

Once the visa application is approved, you have to pay the visa fee within a month. If you fail to do so, your visa application will be cancelled.

B. Three-month, multiple entry visit visa for GCC residents

While this is a multiple entry visa, which can be used over a period of three months, the length of stay in Bahrain can be a maximum of one month per visit.

Cost:

• BD4 (Dh38.97) – application fee, which you will have to pay upon submitting the application. This fee is non-refundable.

• BD12 (Dh116.92) – visa fee, which you will have to pay once the application is approved.



Total – BD16 (Dh155.89).

C. One-year multiple entry visit visa for GCC residents

Duration: The visa is valid for one year and you can stay in Bahrain for up to 90 days per visit.

Cost:

• BD4 (Dh38.97) – application fee

• BD40 (Dh389.73) – visa fee.

Total fee – BD44 (Dh428.70).

How GCC residents can apply for Bahrain eVisas

• Visit the official website - www.evisa.gov.bh

• Next, go to ‘Visa Services’ on the menu tab, and select ‘Apply for Visas’.

• Select if you are a GCC resident, and select the country of residence.

• Enter your nationality and purpose of visit as ‘Tourism’.

• Next, you will see the list of visas you are eligible for. Click on the visa you prefer and click ‘Apply Now’.

• Fill in the online application with your personal, passport and address details and attach the required documents, which will be stated in the application.

• Once that is done, pay for the application fee online with your credit or debit card.

• You will then receive an application number to track the status of visa.

• Once the visa is approved, you will receive a notification on your email. You must then pay the visa fee within one month.

• Once the payment is complete, you will receive the digital visa via email.

You must take a printout of the eVisa, because you will required to present it to a passport control officer, along with your valid passport and UAE residence permit.

How long is the visa approval process?