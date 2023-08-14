Report the incident

The moment you fear that your Emirates ID has been stolen or lost, it is important to first report the incident at the nearest ICP customer happiness centre.

This will ensure that the stolen or lost card is deactivated, and not misused by anyone. To find the nearest ICP customer happiness centre to you, visit this link: icp.gov.ae/en/customer-happiness-centers/

If your card is damaged, you can take the damaged card with you. If the card is lost or stolen, take a copy of the ID. In case you don’t have one, you can ask ICP for an ID number confirmation or a copy of the lost ID, which they can provide, according to the official UAE government portal, u.ae.

You need to also take certain documents with you, that are required to file the incident report with ICP.

Required documents:

• Original passport

• Recent coloured passport sized photos – the passport photo must follow the rules and requirements mandated by ICP.

• A valid passport copy.

• Copy of the residence visa.

Based on the details in the application and your residency type, the ICP official will inform you of any additional documents that you may need to submit.

Optional documents

The required documents may vary depending on the applicant, here are some of the optional documents you may need to submit:

• Previous Emirates ID front and back copy

• Copy of sponsor’s passport

• Father’s passport copy – for individuals under their father’s sponsorship

• Father’s Emirates ID front and back copy - for individuals under their father’s sponsorship

• Original entry permit

• Birth certificate

• Disability certificate

How to apply for Emirates ID replacement online on the ‘UAEICP’ app

You can complete the entire process on your phone with the ‘UAEICP’ mobile application.

Step 1: Download the app and sign-in with UAE Pass

• Download the ‘UAEICP’ app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.



• Open the app, and tap the ‘Sign in with UAE Pass’ button. If you do not have the UAE Pass account, you can tap on register and use your email address to create an ICP account. You will then receive an email with an activation link. Click on the activation link, after which you will need to complete your registration by providing your Emirates ID number, full name, mobile number, email address, nationality and date of birth.

However, it is recommended to use the UAE Pass to sign in to the app, as it allows the system to access your details and automatically fill in most of the form. This will cut the application time in half. If you don’t yet have a UAE Pass account, click here for a detailed guide on how to create it.

Step 2: Search for the ‘Replace Emirates ID for residents’ on the app

• Next, go to the menu tab at the bottom of your mobile screen and tap on the icon with three lines.

• In the search bar type ‘Replace Emirates ID for residents’

• Tap the ‘Start Service’ button.

Step 3: Start the application process

• View the ‘user data’ – this includes your full name as per your Emirates ID and UAE residency permit in English and Arabic, nationality, sponsor number, UAE Unified Number, passport number, passport expiry date and the sponsor type.

• Tap ‘Next’ to continue.

a. Verify ‘identification information’

If you have signed in with your UAE Pass, the details in this stage of the application will be automatically filled in. If not you will need to fill in the following details:

• UAE Unified Number.

• Applicant Class – ‘Resident’.

• Applicant class details – ‘already has details’.

• File issue date

• File expiry date

• Identity number

• Previous Emirates ID expiry date

• Date of birth

Next, you will be required to select the reason for your replacement request from a drop down menu. The options are:



• Change of passport for residency

• Defective card

• Lost or stolen



Select the relevant option and tap ‘Next’ to continue.

b. Enter beneficiary information

• Nationality

• Birth country

• Place of birth in English and Arabic. Once you type the place in English, it will be automatically entered in Arabic by ICP.

• Religion.

• Marital status

• Profession

• Next, select qualification from the drop-down menu. For example – high school diploma, bachelors or PhD.

• Work type – student, free zone, private or government.

Option to change signature on Emirates ID

Next, you will have the option to change the signature printed on your Emirates ID – select ‘yes’ or ‘no’.



If you select ‘yes’ – after the application has been submitted and the payment has been made, you will need to visit one of the ICP Customer Happiness Centres and request to change your signature.

c. Verify passport information

• Passport type

• Passport number

• Passport Issue date

• Passport expiry date

• Passport issue place in English and Arabic

• Passport issue country.



Tap ‘Next’.

d. Enter residence or address details



• Emirate of residence

• City of residence

• Select the residential area from the drop down menu.

• Enter the detailed address.

• UAE mobile number.

• Email address.

e. Address outside UAE

• Permanent country

• Applicant location outside the UAE

• Permanent mobile number

f. Delivery address information

• Select the delivery method – you have options such as deliver to a specific address or collect it from the courier office.

• Choose the delivery company – the courier company that will deliver the physical Emirates ID.

• Select the emirate and city.

• Enter a UAE mobile number.



Tap ‘Next’.

Step 4: Upload the required documents and a recent coloured passport photo

Before you upload your passport photo, you must make sure it follows the rules and requirements mandated by ICP. You can upload the documents from your phone’s photo gallery.

You also have the option to upload additional optional documents at this stage.

Step 5: Review the application

Before the application is submitted, you will have one last chance to review the details and edit them to make any changes or corrections.



Tap ‘next’ to continue.

Step 6: Make the payment

• View the final overall cost.

• Next agree to the terms and condition.

• Choose your payment method – credit or debit card or select the ‘pay later’ option.

• Tap the ‘Pay’ button.

• Enter your credit or debit card details. Once the payment is successful you will receive a request number to track the status of your application using your registered email address.

How to track Emirates ID application online

• Visit the ICP online service platform – smartservices.icp.gov.ae.

• Enter the request number in the ‘Quick Search’ bar.

• Next, you will be able to view which stage your application is in.

When will the Emirates ID be delivered?

You will receive an SMS from Emirates Post or Zajel, asking you to visit the pick-up location.



If you selected the option to deliver your Emirates ID card to your office or home, you will be informed about the date and time.



It is important to note that the new ID card will have the same expiry date of the lost or damaged one.

Emirates ID replacement fees

If you pay online, here are the fees you will have to pay:



• Dh300 - Emirates ID card issuance fee.

• Dh29.40 - E-service fees.

• Dh122 - ICP fees.



Total – Dh451.40

Additional fees: