Dubai: If you have just applied for a new Emirates ID, you may be required to pick up your card from an Emirates Post office near you. But what happens if you fail to pick it up in due time?

How will I know when I need to pick up my ID?

Emirates IDs are issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) to citizens and residents, and are used as a primary source of identification of your legal residence in the country. When you apply for a residence visa, you also need to apply for your Emirates ID. At the time of application, you will get the option to choose whether you want to get the ID delivered to you, through the Zajel courier service, or pick it up from a nearby Emirates Post office. If you choose the second option, you will also need to mention your location, so that the ID is delivered to the nearest post office.

After you make the payment for the card, the application will be processed by ICP and once approved, the card will be printed.

“Once the card is printed, the ICP sends it to Emirates Post for delivery. The Emirates Post subsequently sends a text message informing the customer about it and requesting the customer to collect the card at the post office specified in the application form,” the ICP website – icp.gov.ae, states.

When you receive the SMS from Emirates Post, it will contain the following details:

• Informing you if your card is ready for collection.

• Name of the Emirates Post office branch and a link to the location.

• Documents you need to carry – a valid ID and ICP receipt from your Emirates ID application.

90 days to collect

Once you receive the SMS, you will have 90 days to collect the ID, according to the ICP. When visiting the centre, you need to make sure that you keep the receipt of the payment you made for the ID application, as well as a valid ID, like your passport or driving licence.

But what happens if you fail to collect the ID within the stipulated time of 90 days?

The ICP website states: “If the customer does not collect the card within 90 days, Emirates Post returns it to the Authority, which in turn destroys the card. In this situation the customer should apply for a replacement card by paying the required fee.”

How to apply for an Emirates ID replacement