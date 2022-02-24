Dubai: If you recently renewed your Emirates Identity Card or issued a new one, you will need to collect your ID from the Emirates Post office near you or you can pay for the delivery option and have it sent directly to your home or work address.

But while you’re waiting for the physical copy of your Emirates ID, you can track the delivery status of the ID on the Emirates Post website - emiratespost.ae or through their official app – 'Emirates Post' available for all Apple and Android devices.

How do I track my Emirates ID shipment?

Once you have completed your Emirates ID application process and it has been approved by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), it will be sent to be printed by the authority.

According to u.ae – the UAE’s official web portal - when the ID is printed, you will receive a notification via email and SMS, about the expected delivery date and ID’s tracking number for Emirates Post. You will have to collect your package from the post office stated in ICP’s SMS or email.

Website

1. Visit this link: https://emiratespost.ae/Portal/Home?locale=en-us



2. Type in the tracking number in the SMS notification and click on the blue tab labelled, ‘Track’



3. Next, the timeline of your shipment will be displayed. It will show when the physical copy of the Emirates ID card was delivered to the post office and the date for collection.

App

1. Download the mobile application from the iOS Apple App Store or Google Play Store.



2. Then, underneath the ‘Quick Actions’ category, tap on ‘Track Shipment’



3. Follow the steps from the website instructions, and you will see the timeline of your Emirates ID’s shipment.

It is important to note that if you do not collect your new Emirates ID card within 90 days from the date of its arrival at the post office, it will be returned to ICA and be destroyed.

Waiting to collect your Emirates ID physical copy? Get the electronic version of the ID

You can get a digital copy of the ID while you wait for the issuance of the printed cards. In June 2021, ICP announced the start of the first phase of issuing a new electronic version of the Emirates Identity Card.

If you would like to get the electronic version of your Emirates ID, read here to follow the steps.

How to get a new Emirates ID in a few hours

If you need to renew your Emirates ID, you can easily do it in a few hours through ICP’s website – icp.gov.ae