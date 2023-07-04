Dubai: If you are applying for a new Emirates ID or are renewing it, you may have already completed your medical fitness test and now want to know when it will be possible to get your Emirates ID.

According to experts interviewed by Gulf News, once you have passed the medical fitness test, the results will be sent to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in your emirate, and once all the paperwork is approved, your residency visa will be issued. That’s when the new Emirates ID starts getting printed.

“After the applicant has passed the medical test, they will get the certificate within a day, but if they pay for the VIP or fast track package for the medical test, they can get the result in a few hours. Next, the Emirates ID and residency visa undergo the approval process, and once it has been approved, the Emirates ID and residency permit will start getting issued. This whole process can usually take up to one week,” said Shavad Tharavattath, manager at Multy Hands Businessmen Services.

According to Shafiq Muhammad, Chief Supervisor at Horizon Gate Government Transactions Centre, you will not get the Emirates ID until the residency visa has been issued.

He also stated that if you are new to the UAE, you have to register your biometric data for the Emirates ID.

“The processing time for issuing an Emirates ID can be two days up to a maximum of two weeks. You can get the Emirates ID at any time during that period. If you are a new resident, it can take a few more days depending on the date of your biometric data appointment.”

How to track your Emirates ID application

After the application for the Emirates ID and residency visa has been submitted online, you will receive a registration form which contains a special Quick Response (QR) code. Once you scan the code on your smartphone, it will allow you to track the status of your application.

The registration form will also provide you with what to do next for your Emirates ID, like whether you need to register your biometric test, and also states the name of the courier company in charge of delivering the Emirates ID to you.

How to track your medical fitness test result

If you took your medical fitness test at a Dubai Health Authority (DHA) medical fitness test centre, then you must download the ‘DHA’ mobile application, and enter the reference number, which you will receive via SMS on your mobile number after you have conducted your medical fitness test.

If you took your medical fitness test at a Disease Prevention and Screening Centre in Abu Dhabi, you can reach out to the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) on 800 50.

If you reside in Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah or Fujairah, you will have to visit a clinic or health centre operated by Emirates Health Services. Once the test has been conducted, you will receive an application number via text message. Next, visit this website: https://fitness.ehs.gov.ae/OnlinePortal/en/Misc/General/Inquiry and enter the application number and date of birth.

How to track your Emirates ID shipment

Once you have completed your Emirates ID application process and it has been approved by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), the ID will be sent for printing. Once it is printed, you will receive a notification via email and SMS about the expected delivery date and the ID’s tracking number with Emirates Post. You will have to collect your package from the post office location stated in ICP’s SMS and email.

Here are the steps: