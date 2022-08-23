Dubai: If you have recently applied for a UAE residence visa to live and work in the UAE, you may have already gone through a medical fitness test as part of the application process.

Medical fitness tests are a requirement for all residence visa applicants in the UAE who are at least 18 years old. But how can you track the status of the test result and when can you expect the result to come in? Here is all you need to know.

How to check your medical fitness test status in Dubai

If you took your medical fitness test at a Dubai Health Authority medical fitness test centre, you can follow these steps to check the status of your result:

Step 1: Download the DHA app

Download the DHA mobile application – ‘DHA’ – from the iOS App Store or Google Play store.

Step 2: Create an online account

Once you open the app, you will be asked to create an account. You can log in via your UAE Pass account or create a new account with DHA. To register as a new user, you must fill in the application form on the app with the following details:

• Create a username

• Enter your email address

• Create a password

• Enter your full name

• Select you nationality

• Enter your mobile number

• Click on the ‘register’ button.

You will then receive an email confirming your account’s registration.

After that, sign in to the DHA app, with your new account details.

Step 3: Check your medical fitness test status

Once you have logged in, go to the services tab on the bottom of your mobile screen, and tap on ‘Other Services’.

Next select ‘Check Medical Fitness Test Status’

Then enter the following details:

The ‘request reference number’ – you will receive this number via SMS after you have conducted your medical fitness test.

Your date of birth and passport number.

Next, click on the ‘check status’ button below.

After submitting the details, you will see the status of your medical fitness test, which can be ‘in process’ or ‘completed’.

While test results are normally delivered within 24 hours in Dubai, you can also follow up with DHA in case you experience any delays. To follow up on the test result, you can call the authority’s call centre on 800 342 (DHA) and provide your test reference number.

How to check your medical fitness test status in Abu Dhabi

For Abu Dhabi residents applying for a new visa or renewing their residency visa, the service to check the status of your medical fitness test result is available through the TAMM platform – tamm.abudhabi, which is Abu Dhabi’s official government services platform.

To check the status, visit the service link for ‘Visa screening result’ here: https://www.tamm.abudhabi/en/services/tamm-doh/visascreeningresult

You do not need to create an account to access this service. All you have to do is enter the application number, which you would have received via SMS after completing the medical fitness exam.

After that, enter your Unified ID (UID) number, which is written on the UAE residence visa page on your passport.

Next, tick the ‘I’m not a robot’ captcha clicker and click ‘Submit’. You will be able to view the status of your medical fitness exam.

In Abu Dhabi, you can expect to receive your medical fitness test result in 24 to 48 hours .