Dubai: Applied for your Emirates ID but not sure when you will receive it? There are various ways in which applicants can check the status of their Emirates ID application with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).
- Visit the link - https://icp.gov.ae/en/services/priority-services/id-card-status/
- If this is the first time you are applying for an Emirates ID, enter the Application Number (PRAN), which will be mentioned on your application form copy. If you have applied for the ID renewal or replacement, enter your Emirates ID number.
- The system will then give you an update on the status of your Emirates ID.
How you will receive your Emirates ID
The Emirates ID will be delivered to a post office near you. Once you receive a text message from ICP about the delivery date and location of the Emirates Post post office, you simply need to visit the post office and show the SMS to receive your Emirates ID.
You can also call ICP on 600 522222 to get details of the date and location of the delivery of your Emirates ID by providing your application number.