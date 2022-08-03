Dubai: If you are in the process of issuing a new residence visa or renewing your current visa, it is mandatory to go through a medical check-up. Previously in Abu Dhabi, residents were required to visit a Disease Prevention and Screening Centre (DPSC) on a walk-in basis and wait for their allotted appointment.

However, on August 1, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – SEHA – announced the launch of a new mobile application, ‘SEHA Visa Screening’ for Apple and Android devices. So, now you need to book the medical screening appointment through the app before visiting the centre.

So, if your visa renewal is coming up soon in Abu Dhabi or you are in the process of becoming a resident, here is all you need to know.

How to book an appointment for medical screening in Abu Dhabi

Step 1: Ensure you have an Al Hosn Green Pass

According to SEHA, to visit a DPSC for medical screening, all vaccinated visitors must present a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app. However, if you are unvaccinated, you must present a negative PCR taken in the last 96 hours .

Step 2: Download the app and book an appointment

1. Download the app from the Google Play Store or IOS Store.

2. Go to the homepage and click on ‘Request Appointment’

3. You will then be asked to register with the app.

4. For this, you must sign in with your UAE Pass account (link).

5. Once you have signed in, go to the homepage and click on ‘Request Appointment’ again.

6. Choose the location of the medical screening appointment, which is the area you are located in: Abu Dhabi city, Al Ain or Al Dhafra.

7. Then, choose the DPSC centre nearest to you.

8. Next, choose if this is an individual or group screening.

9. Enter your mobile number (This will be automatically filled in by your UAE Pass account).

10. Select your ‘preferred SMS language’ – English or Arabic

11. Enter your Emirates ID number and date of birth. Then, tap the button titled ‘fetch details’.

12. Once you tap this button, based on the information provided, your full name, sponsor name and file number will automatically be filled in.

13. Then, tap ‘next’.

14. The app will provide you with a reference number.

15. Select the date on which you wish to get the medical fitness test and the select the preferred time, from the available timeslots.

16. Review and confirm the details of your appointment.

17. Pay for the medical screening either online, or choose the option to pay at the centre.

After you have paid or confirmed the details, you will then receive an SMS on your registered phone number with the location, date and time of your medical screening appointment.

DPSC locations

Medical screening test centres are located in the following areas:

Abu Dhabi City



• DPSC Baniyas

• DPSC Etihad

• DPSC Mussafah (for men only)

• DPSC Shahama

• DPSC Abu Dhabi

• DPSC Mussafah

Al Ain



• DPSC Al Ain

• DPSC Sweihan

Al Dhafrah



• DPSC Al Marfa

• DPSC Madinat Zayed

• DPSC Delma

• DPSC Sela

• DPSC Ghayathi

Documents needed

• Original passport and copy or Emirates ID and passport copy

• Valid residence visa or entry permit for work or residence copy

• Valid health insurance card for all applicants who have a valid work or residency visa

What is the cost of the visa screening service?