Dubai: The Al Hosn Green Pass validity has been changed to 14 days, after an announcement was made by the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA). This means that you would need to take a PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) test every 14 days to keep the Al Hosn status ‘green’.

But when do you need to use the Al Hosn Green Pass status, and what are the latest guidelines for isolation and quarantine, in case someone tests positive for COVID-19? Here is your guide to the most recent announcements made by UAE’s authorities.

Al Hosn Green Pass valid for 14 days

On June 13, NCEMA held a press briefing, in which it announced that the validity for the Green Pass has been reduced to 14 days, from 30 days.

This means that once you get a PCR test done, and the result is negative, the Al Hosn status will stay green for 14 days. After the 14-day period has lapsed, the status will turn grey. To get the green status once again, you would need to retake a PCR test.

Find out more about PCR test locations in Abu Dhabi and the other Emirates.

Do I need a Green Pass to enter Abu Dhabi?

While you do not need to show a Green Pass on Al Hosn to cross the Abu Dhabi border, you will be required to show a Green Pass to access public facilities in the Emirate.

Wearing a face mask indoors

You are also required to wear a face mask indoors. NCEMA urged members of the community to wear face masks in crowded outdoor areas and indoor spaces to avoid the risk of infection.

Not wearing a face mask indoors, or in crowded public areas, will lead to a fine of Dh3,000.

What happens if I test positive for COVID-19?

If you test positive for COVID-19, you will be required to follow the guidelines issued by your Emirate's health authority. Here is a breakdown of the announcements that have been made for rules you need to follow after testing positive for COVID-19:

Dubai

The guidelines for positive COVID-19 cases, as per Dubai Health Authority (DHA) are:

1. Isolate yourself immediately in a separate room after getting your positive PCR result, and immediately inform your direct manager and HR department, if working.

2. Install the COVID-19 DXB App and follow the required steps.

3. If you do not have any symptoms, you still must complete the 10-day home or institutional isolation. You don't have to undergo another PCR test once the isolation period is complete.

4. If you begin to develop any symptoms, you can call the DHA toll-free number on 800 342 to book a virtual medical consultation through the “Doctor for Every Citizen” service or book an appointment at a COVID-19 assessment centre.

5. Upon completing the isolation period, you will get a clearance certificate via SMS.

6. If you cannot meet the conditions for home isolation, you can contact the DHA hotline on 800 342 to request for a transfer to an institutional isolation facility.

When does the isolation period end?

• After completing 10 days from the date of taking the PCR test.

• When the symptoms, if any, subside.

• The patient has no symptoms or fever by the 10th day, (without fever reducing medication) for a minimum of three consecutive days.

Abu Dhabi

On February 25, Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced that the wristband requirement for home quarantine has been removed.

According to the Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), if you test positive, these are the steps you must follow:

1. High-risk categories

Those who are 50 years old and above, have symptoms, have a chronic disease or are women who are pregnant have been asked to visit one of the designated COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centres for medical assessment and isolation measures.

To end isolation, you must:

- Get two negative results 24 hours apart.

- Or a 10-day isolation period completed with no symptoms in the last three days of isolation.

2. Other categories

Those with mild or medium symptoms and no chronic disease have been asked to follow these steps:

1. Take Retest within 24 hours of first positive result to confirm infection and continue to isolate. You can take the retest in any health facility in the Emirate and self-isolate at home until the result of the second test.

3. If the second PCR test result is positive, self-isolate at home and the COVID-19 virtual assessment centre will contact you to complete the isolation measures.

2. If your PCR test result is negative, wait for another 24 hours and do a retest. If your second PCR test result is negative, ADPHC advises people to resume normal activities and continue to follow precautionary measures.

List of COVID-19 assessment centres:

Prime assessment centres for medical assessment and isolation measures for high-risk categories:

Abu Dhabi

• Mafraq Hospital

• Madinat Mohamed Bin Zayed Centre - for labourers

Al Ain

• Al Ain Convention Center Gate 7

Al Dhafra

• Madinat Zayed City Centre

• Al Dhafra Hospitals Prime Assessment Centre

COVID-19 rules for close contacts

In April this year, NCEMA removed the requirement for close contacts to undergo quarantine.

However, they are required to undergo a PCR test on Day 1 and Day 7, with Day 1 being the day you were in contact with the person who tests positive for COVID-19, according to NCEMA.

While this statement was made by NCEMA, the emergency and crisis management authorities in each Emirate are also allowed to set the necessary precautions within the Emirate.

In Dubai, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai announced in February that close contacts of COVID-19 positive cases who are not experiencing any symptoms are no longer required to quarantine.

In Abu Dhabi, the Abu Dhabi Public Health Authority reminded community members this week of the protocols for confirmed cases and close contacts. As per the post on its official social media channels on June 9, a person who was in close contact with a positive case needs to take a test of Day 1 and Day 7. Day 1 is considered as the day you were in contact with the positive patient, or the day you started to develop symptoms.

If you test positive after either of the two PCR tests, you are required to follow the protocol for positive cases listed above.