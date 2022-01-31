Dubai: Looking for a COVID-19 drive-through testing centre that offers affordable PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests? The cost of PCR tests at Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA drive-through facilities is Dh50. SEHA has COVID-19 drive-through screening centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

Free PCR tests

PCR tests at SEHA centres are only free for these categories:

UAE nationals

Children of Emirati women

Domestic workers working in Emirati Households

People suffering from chronic diseases

Residents above 50 years old

People of determination

Pregnant women

It is important to note that these categories can only avail a free covid-19 screening once every four months.

Abu Dhabi:

SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services - Al Wathba: Open every day from 8am to 10 pm.

SEHA COVID19 Drive-Through Screening – Al Shamkha: Open every day from 8am to 8pm

SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center – Rabdan: Open every day from 8am to 10 pm.

SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center – Al Madina: Open every day from 8am to 10 pm.

SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center - Al Manhal: Open every day from 8am to 10 pm.

SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center – Al Bahia: Open every day from 8am to 10 pm.

Al Ain

SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center - Al Aamerah: Open every day from 8am to 10 pm.

SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services - Asharej: Open every day from 8am to 10 pm.

SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services - Al Hili: Open every day from 8am to 10 pm.

SEHA Drive-Through Screening Center - Al Sarouj: Open every day from 8am to 10 pm.

Al Dhafra

SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services - Liwa

SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center-Ghayathi

SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center – Al Mirfa

SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center – Sila

SEHA Screening Center – Dalma

SEHA COVID-19 Drive-Through Services Center-Madinat Zayed – Wedding Hall car parking (near Al Dhafrah Hospitals administration)

How do I book an appointment?

1. To schedule an appointment at a SEHA drive-through facility, download the SEHA app available on the iOS App store and Google Play.

2. Once you have downloaded the app, click on ‘COVID-19 Screening Appointment”

3. Tap on “Book an appointment”

4. Then, choose whether you are getting tested alone or in group. The categories are:

• Individual

• Group (up to three)

• Family and domestic workers (up to five).

5. After choosing the category that applies to you, you will then be asked if you are from the following categories:

6. If you are, tap “I will book my appointment for free” and if you are not from the following categories tap “I will pay for my appointment”

7. You will then be asked to fill out the following information:

• Patient name

• Date of birth

• Mobile number

• Email address

• Emirati/Resident or visitor

• If you are an Emirate or resident. Fill in you Emirates ID number

• If you are a visitor type In your passport number.

8. Then Tap on Book an appointment

9. Choose from the available slots and the facility you want to go to.

10.Then tap search and you will be presented with time slots at the screening centre.

11.Choose your preferred timing by tapping on the green tab labelled “book now”

12.After that you will confirm the payment for Dh50.

13.You will have to pay for the PCR test with your credit card on the app by filling out your billing information and credit card details.