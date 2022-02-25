Abu Dhabi: The National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) has scrabbed PCR test requirements for fully vaccinated passengers coming to the UAE from March 1.
The fully vaccinated passengers need to show an approved vaccination certificate with a readable QR code.
The move is part of a slew of measures to relax COVID-19 curbs as cases in the country are on a significant decline.
Unvaccinated passengers need to show a negative PCR test conducted within 48 hours of departure, or a recovery certificate with QR code proving their recovery from COVID-19 within a month of the date of travel.
The authority announced the resumption of all sports activities and the scrapping of physical distance at economic and tourism sectors, with the continuous adherence to wearing a facemask. Though wearing a facemask is optional in open areas.
The green pass status is required from people to show a negative PCR test result that does not exceed 96 hours of the event.
The authority also updated protocols at mosques, including keeping a physical distance of one metre between worshippers and allowing copies of the Holy Quran with a limited number.