Dubai: UAE residents travelling from India to Dubai no longer require GDRFA or ICA approval, Air India Express has announced.
On Tuesday, the UAE airlines updated the travel requirements where passengers are no longer required to conduct a Rapid PCR test at the airport six hours prior to departure. However, passengers need a negative test result with 48-hour validity before departure.
“Guests should present a valid negative COVID-19 test certificate that should be based on a molecular diagnostic test intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid for SARS-COV-2 viral RNA, that is issued within the valid time frame, namely, (48) hours from the time of collecting the sample, which will only be accepted from the authorized labs that generate a QR code,” Air India Express said in a statement.
On arrival, passengers must undergo a PCR test in Dubai and quarantine if tested positive.
“Undergo a PCR test upon arrival in Dubai and self-quarantine until a negative test result is released to the guest. In the event the guest is tested positive, then such guest shall follow the guidelines issued by the relevant Health Authority.”
Children under the age of 12 are exempted from PCR tests.
Travel requirements for all other emirates remain the same.