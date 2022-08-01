Dubai: Looking to get a PCR test or vaccine appointment closest to you? In Abu Dhabi, you might just need to go to the pharmacy near you.

On Friday, July 29, Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health (DoH) announced that pharmacies in the Emirate can now administer COVID-19 vaccines and PCR tests.

But which vaccines can you get? And how can you find out which pharmacy is offering these services?

Here is all you need to know.

Will I be charged for the PCR test or vaccine in the pharmacy?

The COVID-19 vaccine is free of charge, and the PCR test is priced at Dh40.

Is the COVID-19 vaccine available to all age groups?

The first phase, at pharmacies, will only allow individuals over 18 years of age to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Which COVID-19 vaccine can I get at a pharmacy?

According to Abu Dhabi Media Office, as of now, Abu Dhabi residents can get the first, second or booster dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

The programme will later be expanded to include other types of vaccinations, such as the seasonal flu and travel vaccines or immunisations.

Do I need to book an appointment?

As of now, the COVID-19 vaccine and PCR tests are available on a walk-in basis at the following pharmacies:

Abu Dhabi:

• Al Manara Pharmacy, Yas Mall

• Al Thiqa Al Almyiah Pharmacy, Zayed The First St

Al Ain:

• Al Ain Pharmacy, Al Ain Mall

• Al Ain Pharmacy, Al Hili

• Al Ain Pharmacy, Hazza’a Bin Zayed Stadium

Can I go to any pharmacy in Abu Dhabi to get a COVID-19 vaccine or PCR test?

According to DoH, a pharmacy must complete courses certified by DoH to administer the vaccinations.