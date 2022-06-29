Dubai: Looking to shift to the UAE as a resident? If so, you would need to undergo a medical fitness test in order to complete your visa application process. But what is the medical fitness test and how can you apply for one? Here is all you need to know.

What is a medical fitness test?

According to the official UAE government website – u.ae – foreign nationals need to be free from all forms of communicable diseases such as HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) and TB (Tuberculosis).

In addition, the following categories of workers should test negative for syphilis and Hepatitis B:

• Workers in nurseries

• Domestic workers including housemaids, nannies and drivers

• Food handlers and workers in restaurants and cafes

• Workers in saloons and beauty centres

• Workers in health clubs

• Female domestic workers must test negative for pregnancy.

The emirate of Abu Dhabi screens foreign nationals to detect pulmonary tuberculosis by a chest x-ray; however, the emirate of Dubai does not, according to u.ae.

A new Cabinet Resolution was passed in 2016. As per this resolution, all resident expatriates while renewing their residence visas have to undergo TB screening. Those found with scars or active TB or found having drug-resistant TB will be issued a conditional fitness certificate and be issued residence visa for one year. They will then have to undergo treatment in the UAE.

When do I need to do a medical fitness test?

Medical fitness tests are needed when applying for a new residence or employment visa or at the time of visa renewal. The medical fitness test is not required for residents who are under the age of 18.

Where can I get a medical fitness test done?

In the UAE, there are different health authorities that you would need to visit, depending on the Emirate that has issued your visa:

• Abu Dhabi – Disease Prevention and Screening Centre, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA)

• Dubai – Medical Fitness Centres, Dubai Health Authority (DHA)

• Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain – Medical Examination Centres, Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP)

Once you have applied for your visa at an immigration customer happiness centre (Amer in Dubai or Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship – ICP – in other Emirates), you will then need to take your medical fitness test.

Documents required

When going for your medical fitness test, make sure you carry the following documents with you:

- Copy of the entry permit (for a new visa) or copy of the residence visa (for visa renewal)

- Original passport

- Original Emirates ID (for visa renewal)

- Clear photograph

- A mobile number and email.

Medical fitness test in Abu Dhabi

Earlier this year, Seha launched the SEHA Visa Screening app to make it easier for applicants to get a booking at any of the 12 Disease Prevention and Screening Centres located across Abu Dhabi. Here is how you can book an appointment with the app:

1. Download the ‘Seha Visa Screening’ app available for Apple and Android devices.

2. Open the app and sign up using your email address, Emirates ID and mobile number. You will also be asked to select a username and password.

3. You will receive a one-time password through an email as well as an SMS.

4. Enter both these passwords.

5. You will then be asked to upload a copy of your passport and visa page.

6. Once you have registered, sign in using the username and password.

7. Tap on ‘Request appointment’.

8. Select the area of the emirate you are living in – Abu Dhabi, Al Ain or Al Dhafra.

9. Select the registration centre of your choice.

10. Next, enter your UID number.

11. Then, select the date and time of the appointment from the available slots.

12. Once you have successfully booked the appointment, you will receive a confirmation on the appointment via the app and through SMS.

Green Pass needed

It is important to note that once you have booked the appointment, you need to ensure that you have the Green Pass active on the Al Hosn app at the time of the appointment, as it will be required to enter the facility. This means getting a PCR test within 15 days of your appointment if you are fully vaccinated (including having received the booster dose if you are eligible for it) and within two days of your appointment if you are not fully vaccinated.

Medical fitness test cost:

Dh250 for a regular application

Results within 48 hours or earlier if you receive an SMS.

Medical fitness test in Dubai

Step 1: Fill out your medical fitness test application form

In Dubai, you will first need to visit a DHA-approved medical fitness typing centre to fill out an application form. You can find a DHA-approved medical fitness typing centre near you by following these steps:

1. Visit dha.gov.ae

2. On the right hand side menu, click ‘DHA Facilities’.

3. Click on ‘Medical Fitness and Occupational Health Screening’.

4. Under the dropdown menu, click on ‘DHA Approved Medical Fitness Typing Centres’ to find one closest to you.

5. Visit the typing centre with the required documents to fill out the application form.

Step 2: Make payment

When filling out the application form, you would need to also pay for the test. If you would like to receive your test result sooner, you can pay for a premium service.

Medical fitness test cost

Regular - Dh250

Regular test for household, domestic servants (24 Working Hours) – Dh300

Step 3: Get the medical fitness test

Once you have filled out the application form, you need to find a medical fitness test centre near you. To do that, look for ‘medical fitness centres’ on the same webpage that you found the typing centres on.

You would then need to visit the centre with the following documents:

- Application form

- Original passport or a clear copy of your passport, or an identification card (mandatory)

- Copy of the residence permit

- Mobile number and email address

- Clear photograph

- In case of visa change, a change status paper must be shown

Once you have completed the test, you will receive the result within 24 hours.

According to DHA, if you do not receive your medical fitness certificate in five working days, visit the medical fitness center once again.

In addition to the Medical Fitness test, the Hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine is required for the following categories and costs Dh40:

1. Nannies

2. Housemaids or similar categories

3. Nursery and Kindergarten supervisors

4. Workers in hairdresser saloons, beauty centers and health clubs

5. Workers in food handling, processing and food control authorities

6. Workers in cafeterias and restaurants

Other Emirates

For visas issued in Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain, you would need to visit a medical examination centre operated by MOHAP.

To find a medical exam centre near you, visit https://mohap.gov.ae/en/services/medical-examination-for-residency

You would need to take the following documents with you:

1. Valid Passport Copy.

2. Valid Residence Permit/Visa Copy.

3. Two passport-sized photograph with white background.

4. Valid Emirates ID copy (only for renewal of residence visa)

At the centre fill out the application form and make the payment for the medical fitness test.

Once you have completed the test, you will receive the result within 48 hours.

Medical fitness test cost

- All Categories (excluding vaccination and female household domestic service) - Dh260

- All Categories (including vaccination) - Dh310

- Female House Hold Domestic Service - Dh360

Once you have received your medical fitness test report, you can then proceed to complete your visa application process. To know more about the steps you need to take, read our detailed guide here.