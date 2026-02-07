Demand surged across US, UAE, driven by proven ability to deliver sustained weight loss
Dubai: Anti-obesity drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro and Zepbound have moved rapidly from niche diabetes treatments to some of the most widely discussed and prescribed medicines in both the US and the UAE.
Demand has surged across both markets, driven by their proven ability to deliver sustained weight loss and improve obesity-linked conditions such as cardiovascular disease and sleep apnea.
In clinics from Dubai to New York, GLP-1 drugs have become a central — and often contested — part of obesity care. The scale of uptake has created pressure points on pricing, supply, and regulation. In the US, widespread use has collided with political scrutiny over affordability.
Prices for blockbuster weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy are falling sharply in the US, resetting expectations in the world’s largest obesity market and drawing close attention in the UAE, where demand is strong but prices remain high and access tighter.
In the US, GLP-1 drugs that once cost more than $1,000 a month (Dh3,670) are entering a lower-price phase driven by political pressure, regulatory change and intensifying competition. Late last year, manufacturers agreed to deep price cuts in exchange for tariff certainty and broader access through government programmes and a new direct-to-consumer platform.
From mid-2026, Medicare will begin covering obesity drugs for some patients. Eligible beneficiaries will pay a $50 monthly copay (Dh184) for approved injectable and oral GLP-1 medicines used for diabetes and obesity. For patients accessing medicines through Medicare, Medicaid or the Trump administration’s direct platform, starting doses of upcoming obesity pills from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly will be priced at $149 a month (Dh547).
Existing injectables are also being repriced. Wegovy and Lilly’s Zepbound will initially be offered at about $350 a month (Dh1,285) on the federal platform, with prices expected to fall towards $245 (Dh899) over two years.
Drugmakers have also agreed to extend lower prices to Medicaid programmes that opt in and to apply “most favoured nation” pricing to future medicines.
US officials estimate about 10 per cent of Medicare beneficiaries could become eligible under the new coverage framework. With Medicare covering roughly 66 million people, the pricing reset is expected to significantly expand demand.
The shift in the US contrasts sharply with current pricing in the UAE. While regulatory oversight is strict and prescriptions are mandatory, GLP-1 drugs remain largely out-of-pocket expenses, with limited insurance coverage typically restricted to diabetes or specific metabolic conditions.
In the UAE, Ozempic prices vary by dose and pharmacy. Lower-dose pens are typically priced around Dh740, while higher doses exceed Dh1,100. Mounjaro pens are priced higher, often above Dh1,700. Prices for Wegovy remain elevated where available, reflecting supply constraints and demand rather than broad price competition.
Doctors say interest in GLP-1 medicines across the UAE remains high, driven by clinical benefits in weight loss and the management of obesity-related conditions. Demand initially surged through off-label use of diabetes drugs such as Ozempic (semaglutide) and Mounjaro (tirzepatide), amplified by social media. This then lead to shortages and tighter controls to protect diabetic patients.
The US approval of a once-daily oral version of Wegovy has further sharpened comparisons. The move away from weekly injections could expand uptake in the US, particularly among patients reluctant to self-inject.
Registration is often linked to prior European approvals, meaning availability could still be months away. Pricing has not yet been set and will only be determined after regulatory approval and inclusion on official pricing lists.
In the US, lower prices are becoming embedded through policy, coverage and competition. In the UAE, pricing remains anchored to supply, limited insurance reimbursement and regulatory pacing.
For now, the gap is stark. What costs $245 to $350 a month in the US (Dh899–Dh1,285) under new schemes can still cost well over Dh1,000 per month in the UAE, with no guarantee of reimbursement.
Whether US-style price compression reaches the UAE will depend less on global pricing trends and more on UAE regulation, insurance policy and supply stability.
