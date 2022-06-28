1 of 10
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre (SZGMC) has acquired a leading reputation as one of the top tourism attractions in the world, according to TripAdvisor ratings in 2022.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan
2 of 10
The Abu Dhabi landmark came in first in the region and fourth globally in the "Top Attractions" subcategory of the TripAdvisor's recently launched 'Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2022: the Best of the Best Destinations', which are based on the quality and quantity of traveler reviews and ratings for experiences, tours, activities, and attractions.
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
3 of 10
It also ranked ninth globally in the awards' "Top Cultural & Historical Tours" subcategory.
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
4 of 10
This achievement is one in a series of successes that underscore the mosque's position as a prominent cultural landmark on the global tourism map, as well as its renown as a one-of-a-kind edifice, which stands out among the world's places of worship and cultural and tourist attractions. Previously, TripAdvisor ranked the Centre in the top three globally.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
5 of 10
SZGMC's significance goes past its religious status as a place of worship, as it plays a key role in promoting the UAE’s message of coexistence, peace and compassion among the world’s cultures, as well as in reviving the Islamic civilisation, being a striking model of Islamic architecture.
Image Credit: Georgia Farris/Gulf News reader
6 of 10
Each year, the mosque receives around 7 million visitors and worshipers from various religions and cultures, in what could be described as an ever-changing painting epitomising tolerance and coexistence among human beings, who come together on the crossroads of cultural dialogue and convergence.
Image Credit: Mubashshira Khilji/Gulf News reader
7 of 10
It also offers a range of distinctive programmes, activities, initiatives and experiences related to Islamic culture and knowledge, and supports the UAE’s role in raising awareness of noble values and principles.
Image Credit: Mubashshira Khilji/Gulf News reader
8 of 10
Moreover, the SZGMC Visitor Centre enables tourists to spend an entire day enjoying its exhibition halls, theatre, library and Souq Aljami (market).
Image Credit: Nabil Salaudddin/Gulf News reader
9 of 10
The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre operates under an integrated system, powered by skilled personnel specialising in different areas, to ensure that visitors enjoy an exciting experience, including cultural tours presented by specialists in Arabic and English, as well as in the Arabic and English sign languages.
Image Credit: Hitesh Heramba/Gulf News reader
10 of 10
The Centre has an exemplary track record of successes that has opened new horizons and enabled it to keep pace with developments, through drafting plans and strategies aimed at ensuring optimal performance in playing its cultural role and providing visitors with unforgettable experiences.
Image Credit: Ali Ahmad/Gulf News reader