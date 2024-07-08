The chip embedded in the Emirates ID, which you can see at the back of the card, also has a higher data capacity, enabling it to contain a lot more information related to the cardholder.

As per the ICP, the electronic chip includes the following data about the ID card holder:

Identity number Date of issue Date of expiry Full name (Arabic and English) Passport data Sex Nationality Date of birth Mother’s first name (Arabic and English) Occupation Marital status Family number Town number (for UAE nationals) Sponsor type Sponsor number Sponsor name Nature or type of residence Residence number Personal photo Two fingerprints

ICP also provides card readers to service providers, which enables them to develop programmes to read personal data from the electronic chip that facilitates and speeds up service delivery and enhances the quality of data.

How the data is secured

The second generation of Emirates IDs have nine security features, which makes forgery or fraudulent use of the card next to impossible.