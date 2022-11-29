Dubai: Did you know that if your residence visa is due for renewal, it is possible to apply for a renewal online, without the need to step out. What’s more, through the online service, you will also be able to automatically renew your Emirates ID, as both these services have now been merged in the UAE.
The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) – which manages visa-related issues in the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain and Fujairah – raised awareness about the process that applicants can follow to complete the renewal of both their visa and Emirates ID.
In the announcement, made on their social media channels on November 28, ICP mentioned that the renewal application can be completed either through the website www.icp.gov.ae or the smartphone application ‘UAEICP’, which is available on the Apple App store and the Google Playstore.
Steps to follow
These are the steps you need to follow, according to the ICP:
Step 1: Register yourself as a user by logging in using your UAE PASS or log in to smart services in case of prior registration.
Step 2: Choose the ‘Residence Permit and Emirates ID Renewal’ service.
Step 3: Review and update the retrieved data and pay the fees.
Step 4: Submit an application to renew your ID card.
Step 5: Receive your Emirates ID through the certified delivery company. ICP reiterated that the ID has been approved as an alternative to the residence visa stamped on residents’ passports.
Enter details carefully
In its social media post, ICP also provided additional advice, urging applicants to ensure that the information they enter is accurate:
1. Please make sure you enter your ID number and expiry date correctly when applying for renewal or replacement.
2. Please make sure the data you enter into the digital application form is correct before paying the fees to avoid delays in processing of your application.
3. Providing valid and accurate data ensures swift processing of your application within set timeframe.
4. Please make sure your data (e.g., Phone number, email address and delivery method) are entered correctly in the digital application platform.
5. Kindly note that the data you enter will be reviewed and validated by ICP.