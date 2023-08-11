Dubai: If you are a resident in any of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and want to visit the UAE for a holiday or a work trip, you can apply for a 30-day eVisa online.

The eVisa application for GCC residents is available through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security’s (ICP) official online services platform - smartservices.icp.gov.ae.

Here are all the details.

Documents required for GCC residents’ eVisa

• Valid residence visa from one of the GCC countries – the visa should be valid for at least three months.

• Valid passport copy, with the passport valid for at least six months.

• Coloured passport-sized photo. Before you upload the passport photo it must meet standards and requirements mandated by ICP .

If you are travelling with family members, such as your spouse or children, then you must provide a proof of kinship when applying for their visa.

Additionally, some nationalities may also be required to provide their home country’s national ID.

It is also important to note that additional required documents may vary depending on the information you have provided in the application.

Cost:

• Request Fees: Dh100

• Issue Fees: Dh100

• Smart Service Fee: Dh100

• E-Service Fee: Dh28

• ICP Fees: Dh22

Total: Dh350

How to apply online

1. To access the eVisa application online through the ICP Smart Service Platform, you must have a UAE Pass account, which is the national digital identity for citizens, residents and visitors in the UAE.



For visitors to the UAE, click here to find out how you can create a UAE Pass account.



2. Visit the website - smartservices.icp.gov.ae and scroll down to log in with your email and password or your UAE Pass account.



3. Next, you will be directed to a personal dashboard.



4. Next, click on the ICP department of the emirate you are travelling to, for example - Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship\Abu Dhabi or Sharjah.



5. Then search for the service, ‘Issue Entry Permit For GCC Resident’



6. Click on ‘Start Service’



7. Fill in the application and upload the required documents, based on the information entered in the application form.



8. After that, you will receive a transaction number/request number, which you can use to track the status of your visa application.

How to track UAE visa application online

1. Visit the website - smartservices.icp.gov.ae .

2. On the website’s homepage, enter the 15-digit request number in the ‘Quick Search’ bar.

3. Click on the ‘Inquiry’ button, and ICP system will display the status of your application.

When will I receive the eVisa?