Dubai: If you are in the UAE on a visit visa sponsored by your family member or friend who is a UAE resident, did you know that you can extend the visa for up to 90 days? Visit visa holders have different options to extend the visa that they are on, but the duration of the extension varies depending on the type of visa you have. For example, if you are on a tourist visa, you can apply for a 30 day extension .

The option to visit the UAE on a visa sponsored by a family member or friend was introduced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) on February 15, 2023 . In the announcement, ICP also mentioned that if a UAE resident sponsors his or her family member or friend, they can use the visa extension service, allowing the extension of the visa “for a period of 30, 60, and 90 days”.

Where can I apply for the 90-day visit visa extension?

If you have a visit visa for Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah or Fujairah, the authority in charge of extending the visa is ICP.

The visa extension application can be made through three channels:

1. The ICP Smart Services website: smartservices.icp.gov.ae

2. The ICP mobile app – ‘UAEICP’, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

3. A typing centre authorised by ICP – you can find the list of approved typing centres in each Emirate by visiting this website: https://icp.gov.ae/en/typing-offices/

Required documents

To apply for your family member’s or friend’s visit visa extension, you would need to submit the following documents:

• Original copy of entry permit

• Coloured passport photo of the visit visa holder

• Rental contract or hotel reservation details– if the relative or friend is residing in the sponsor’s home for the duration of the trip, then they must submit their rental contract

• Copy of return ticket

• Copy of previous security deposit receipt

• Emirates ID card copy of the sponsor – front and back.



It is important to note that you maybe required to provide additional documents, based on the information provided in the application form.

How to apply through the ICP website

To apply for the visit visa extension through the ICP Smart Services platform, follow the steps below:

1. Visit smartservices.icp.gov.ae, scroll down, and log in using your UAE Pass, or through your ICP online account, if you already have one.

2. Once you are logged in, you will be transferred to a personal dashboard on the website.

3. Next, click on the ICP department in your Emirate, for example - Federal Authority For Identity and Citizenship\Abu Dhabi or Sharjah.

4. Then, in the ‘module’ search bar, look for the service to extend visit visa. The service will appear below.

5. Click on ‘Start Service’.

6. Fill in the application and upload the required documents.

7. Next, pay the service fee using a credit or debit card.



Once you have made the payment, you will receive a confirmation from ICP that the application has been submitted. According to ICP, it will take approximately two to five business days for a visit visa to be issued, once approved.



You will receive the extended entry permit on the email address that you have provided in the application form.

Cost of the 90-day visa extension

As per ICP, the final cost of the visa would depend on the application details. Here is an estimated cost breakdown, as per the authority:

• Request Fees: Dh100

• Issue fees: Dh500

• E-service fees: Dh100

• Insurance fees: Dh40

• ICP fees: Dh22

• Smart Services fees: Dh100

Total: Dh862



“Please note that the service fees may vary depending on the data entered in the application,” the ICP website states.

Dubai visit visa extension for friends and family

If you want to extend your stay in Dubai, the authority that approves and issues the extension is the General Directorate of Foreign Affairs Residency – Dubai (GDRFA).

For Dubai visit visa holders, the sponsor can apply for the extension through two channels:

1. GDRFA smart services platform - smart.gdrfad.gov.a

2. Amer Service centres – Amer centres process immigration applications on behalf of Dubai's GDRFA. You can find the list of Amer Centres located in Dubai, through this link: https://gdrfad.gov.ae/en/customer-happiness-centers#

Extension period for Dubai visit visa

According to GDRFA Dubai, “a relevant authority's decision may extend it one or more times for a total of no more than 180 days.”

How to apply through the website

If you have an existing application for a visit visa for your family member or friend, here is how you can apply for its extension online, according to the GDRFA website:



1. Visit smart.gdrfad.gov.ae

2. Log in to the smart services system through the UAE Pass or your online GDRFA account, if you have one.

3. Search for the visa extension service on your personal dashboard.

4. Fill in the application data.

5. Pay the service fee.

Cost: