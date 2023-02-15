Dubai: The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) on Wednesday announced 15 updated services related to visas and entry permits, available through its smart channels.
These include:
• Issuance of group family visa for tourism, treatment, and patient companion, for single and multiple entries for a period of 60 days and 180 days.
• Exempting people of determination citizens from the requirement of fingerprinting when submitting applications for the issuance, renewal, and replacement of passports.
• Allowing visa extension for a period of 30 days for one time for holders of 90-day visas, and prohibiting residency visa renewal if its validity is for more than 6 months.
• Providing services for cancelling and amending visa data in the accounts of GCC citizens without Emirates ID.
• Allowing the extension of visit visa of a relative or friend for single or multiple entries for a period of 30, 60, and 90 days in the individual’s accounts.
Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of ICP, said the updates adopted by the authority in the smart services system began on February 1, 2023. They include all categories of customers, including citizens, residents and visitors, and aim to provide better services to customers and meet their needs, reunite people and take into account the humanitarian dimensions and raise the ease of access for customers.
-with inputs from WAM