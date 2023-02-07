Dubai: The UAE’s Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) has launched a service that allows visit visa holders to extend the validity of their visas online.

Visit visas, which are a type of entry permit , are issued to foreign nationals, allowing them to enter the UAE for various reasons – whether for tourism, medical treatment or to study.

As per the ICP website, this new service allows for the extension of this visit visa. “The extension period depends on the type of entry permit issued in terms of duration and the number of times the extension request can be submitted,” the website stated.

What is visa validity?

According to Adnan Khan, operation manager at Siddique Haider Corporate Services Provider, the visa validity refers to the amount of time within which you can travel on a particular visa.

“After the visa is issued, you have 60 days to travel. After 60 days, the visa expires. Before the 60-day deadline, if you think you will not be able to travel on the visa, you can extend the validity of the visa through this service,” he told Gulf News.

“Sometimes people have their visas issued and they might not be able to leave the country, for whichever reason. They will just have to pay the fee to extend the visa validity, which would be better than having to apply for a new visa, which would cost them more,” he said.

For how many days can the validity be extended?

The service allows visit visa holders to extend the validity of their visit visa for up to 60 days and those on a visa issued to receive a medical treatment or to study can extend it for up to 90 days.

Who can apply for this service?

Sirajudeen Ummer, Business Development Manager at Supreme Business Services, reiterated that this new service from ICP can only be applied for when the visa holder is still outside the UAE.

“All tourist visas issued by ICP can be extended by 60 days through this one ICP service,” he said.

To apply for the service ‘extend entry permit’, the sponsor of the visa will have to approach ICP or its registered typing centre. However, you should ensure that if you are extending your visit visa, your passport is valid for at least six more months.

What is the cost of the service?

According to the ICP website, the cost of extending the visa validity depends on the type of visa you are trying to extend.

Tourist or visit visa, which can be extended for up to 60 days – Dh610

Visa for GCC residents, which can be extended for up to 60 days – Dh710

Visa for medical treatment, which can be extended for up to 90 days – Dh510

Visa to study, which can be extended for up to 90 days – Dh610

How long does it take to receive the extension?