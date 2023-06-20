Dubai: If you are thinking of inviting your friends and family from abroad to Dubai, you can apply for a three-month single- or multiple-entry visa.

If you are a Dubai resident, you must apply for the visa through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs of Dubai (GDRFA -Dubai).

According to GDRFA, the visit visa for family and friends can be issued for a period 30, 60 or 90 days.

However, if you reside in the following emirates – Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah or Fujairah, the authority in charge of issuing the visit visa is Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP), click here for a detailed guide.

“Through GDRFA's online platform, individuals can apply for a three-month visa by submitting the required documents,” Sirajudeen Ummer, public relations manager At Galaxy Digital Business Services Dubai, said.

Salary criteria for sponsoring the three-month visit visa

According to Ummer, UAE resident sponsoring the visa must fulfill the salary requirement.

“The salary criteria is Dh4,000 or a salary of Dh3,000 plus accommodation,” he said.

Required documents:

“This visa can only be sponsored by a UAE resident, and if they want bring their family here as visitors, they must provide proof of their relationship,” Shavad Tharavattath, manager at Multy Hands Businessmen Services, said.

He provided the following list of documents that applicants should provide:

Documents related to the sponsor:

• Tenancy contract

• Salary certificate

• Consanguinity proof document – a document proving your relationship with the relative, for example birth certificate or marriage certificate.

• Emirates ID copy

• Valid passport copy

For the visitor:

• Passport copy with six months validity

• Passport photo

How to apply for the Dubai three-month visa online

Through the official GDRFA website, you can either apply for single- or multiple-entry visit visa for family and friends:

1. Visit the official GDRFA website - gdrfad.gov.ae and click on the login icon on the menu bar.

2. Sign in with your UAE Pass or existing GDRFA account.

3. Next, you will be transferred to GDRFA’s smart services platform - smart.gdrfad.gov.ae

4. Clink on the ‘New Application’ button.

5. Next, search for the service, ‘Entry Permit for a Long Period (single entry)’ or ‘Multi-Entry Visa for a relative or friend’

6. Fill in the application with required details of the person you are sponsoring and upload the documents.

7. Next, pay the fee for the visa.

8. You will receive a confirmation on your registered mobile number and email address that the application has been received. You will also receive a reference number to follow-up on the application.

You can also apply for the visa through an Amer Centre, which processes immigration applications on behalf of GDRFA-Dubai. You can only use the services at an Amer Centre, if you are a Dubai visa holder. You can find the list of Amer Centres located in Dubai here: https://gdrfad.gov.ae/en/customer-happiness-centers#

How much does the visa cost?

The GDRFA website states that the total cost of the visa may vary slightly, depending on the circumstances surrounding the sponsored person or for other reasons related to the application. However, here is a breakdown of the costs you can budget for, when applying for a single-entry or multiple-entry visa:

Single-entry three-month

• Visa fee: Dh400

• Security amount: Dh1,000

• Warranty service fee: Dh20

• Fee for collection and return of the guarantee: Dh40

According to Ummer, the financial guarantee is refundable if the visa is not approved.

• Health insurance: Dh90

• Knowledge dirham: Dh10

• Innovation dirham: Dh10

• Fee inside the country: Dh500, if the dependent is inside the UAE.

The fees listed above are not inclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT).

Multiple-entry three-month visa:

• Visa fee: Dh700

• Guarantee amount: Dh2000

• Warranty service fee: Dh20

• Fee for collection and return of the guarantee: Dh40

• Health insurance: Dh90

• Knowledge dirham: Dh10

• Innovation dirham: Dh10

• Fee inside the country: Dh500, if the dependent is inside the country.

The fees listed above are not inclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT).