USB-C: It is a 24-pin USB connector system with a rotationally symmetrical connector. The designation C refers only to the connector's physical configuration or form factor and should not be confused with the connector's specific capabilities, which are designated by its transfer specifications
Only USC Type C chargers: In certain countries and states, all electronic device manufacturers must adhere to the USB-C charging cable standard from as early as 2024. Following are the countries that mandated it.
European Union: A landmark legislation in the community mandates only USB-C-compatible electronic devices to be sold within the eurozone, which all electronic device manufacturers must adhere to. In 2024, the long-awaited universal charger for mobile devices will become a reality.
India: In December 2022, India joined the EU in mandating USB-C charging port on smartphones. Delhi government officials have confirmed that USB Type-C will be the standard charging port for mobile devices, starting in March 2025.
Saudi Arabia: From January 1, 2025, the Kingdom has mandated the adoption of USB Type-C as the exclusive charging port for mobile phones and other electronic devices sold. File photo shows a night-time view of the Saudi capital Riyadh.
California: In April 2023, the California state Assembly Privacy and Consumer Protection unanimously passed the bill sponsored by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel, making the first US state to require all laptops, phones and other electronic devices to be charged with USB-C cables. The bill require USB-C charging by 2026.
Austria: The European Parliament voted that by the end of 2024, all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the EU will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port. The connector will be the only one allowed to be sold across the 28 Euro-zone countries.
Belgium: All mobile phones, tablets, and cameras sold in the EU must include a USB Type-C charging port by the end of 2024.
Bulgaria: Following Parliament's approval, EU consumers will soon be able to use a single charging solution for their electronic devices.
Croatia: New mobile devices on the EU market will have to include a USB-C charging port by the end of 2024.
Republic of Cyprus: One single charger for all mobile phones and tablets is deemed beneficial for the environment and for consumers.
Czech Republic: USB Type-C port will be the new standard for portable devices, offering high-quality charging and data transfers
Denmark: Under the new EU rules, buyers will be able to choose whether to purchase a new device with or without a charging device.
Estonia: EU's new USB-C rules would not apply to products placed on the market before the date of application.
Finland: By the end of 2024, all mobile phones, tablets and cameras sold in the EU will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port.
France: From spring 2026, the EU-wide USB Type C mandate will extend to laptops. The new law, adopted by plenary on Tuesday with 602 votes in favour, 13 against and 8 abstentions, is part of a broader EU effort to reduce e-waste and to empower consumers to make more sustainable choices.
Germany: Lawmakers attend a polling at the German federal Parliament, Bunderstag, at the Reichtage building in Berlin.
Greece: Under the new EU rules, consumers will no longer need a different charger every time they purchase a new device, as they will be able to use one single charger for a whole range of small and medium-sized portable electronic devices.
Hungary: Regardless of their manufacturer, all new mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers, e-readers, keyboards, mice, portable navigation systems, earbuds and laptops that are rechargeable via a wired cable, operating with a power delivery of up to 100 Watts, will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C port.
Ireland: under new EU rules, all devices that support fast charging will now have the same charging speed, allowing users to charge their devices at the same speed with any compatible charger.
Italy: As wireless charging becomes increasingly common, the European Commission will be required to standardize interoperability criteria by the end of 2024 in order to avoid harming consumers and the environment.
Latvia: The EU mandate for interoperability will help eliminate the so-called technological "lock-in" effect, in which a consumer gets dependent on a single producer.
Lithuania: By law, EU consumers must be informed about the charging characteristics of new devices via dedicated labeling, making it easier for them to determine whether their existing chargers are compatible.
Luxembourg: With the new USB-C mandate, buyers within the eurozone will also be able to make an informed decision about whether to acquire a new charging equipment in conjunction with a new product.
Malta: An EU Parliament report states that new obligations will lead to more re-use of chargers and will help consumers save up to 250 million euro a year on unnecessary charger purchases.
Netherlands: Disposed of and unused chargers account for about 11 000 tonnes of e-waste annually in the EU.
Poland: The common charger will finally become a reality in Europe. "We have waited more than ten years for these rules, but we can finally leave the current plethora of chargers in the past," said the European Parliament's rapporteur Alex Agius Saliba.
Portugal: This future-proof USB-C law allows for the development of innovative charging solutions in the future, and it will benefit everyone - from frustrated consumers to our vulnerable environment.
Romania: Given the USB-C mandate, the Europeans have shown that the EU has not run out of ideas or solutions to improve the lives of millions in Europe and inspire other parts of the world to follow suit.
Slovakia: Bratislava Castle on a rocky hill of the Little Carpathians, which dominates the capital of Slovakia.
Slovenia: Bled Island (Blejski Otok) on Lake Bled in the Julian Alps of the Upper Carniolan region of northerwestern Slovenia.
Spain: The European Council formally approved the directive before it was published in the EU Official Journal. It entered into force 20 days after publication.
Sweden: Following the publication, member states were given 12 months to transpose the rules and 12 months after the transposition period ends to apply them.
