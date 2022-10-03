Dubai: Looking to invest in the UAE or want to explore business opportunities? You can now apply for a visa designed specifically for such a purpose. The single entry visa to ‘Search for investment opportunities’ can be applied for by the candidate themselves, without requiring a UAE-based sponsor.

This new visa is part of the revamped UAE visa system that was implemented on October 3, 2022. The visa validity can be selected based on your needs – applicants have the option to apply for a visa for two, three or four months.

So, if you want to do some market research before investing, here are the details of how you can apply for this visa through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP). ICP is the immigration authority that issues visas in the Emirates of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain.

How to apply for the visa online

1. You first need to visit the ICP website – www.icp.gov.ae and under the ‘Services’ tab, click on ‘eChannels Residency & Citizenship’.

2. You will find three options for the visa:

• Visa - Single Entry - Search for Investment Opportunities 60 days - Issue New Visa

• Visa - Single Entry - Search for Investment Opportunities 90 days - Issue New Visa

• Visa - Single Entry - Search for Investment Opportunities 120 days - Issue New Visa



Select the duration of visa as per your requirement.

3. You will then be directed to a form that you need to fill out with the following details:

Applicant Information: Here, you will need to enter details like name, mobile number and email address. If you see a section to enter your name in Arabic, simply type your name in English and the system will automatically fill in the name in Arabic.

Identification information: This includes the UID number, which is optional, and the department from which you want to issue the visa. This refers to the Emirate from which you wish to apply for the visa, so you can select Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Umm al Quwain.

4. Personal information: In this section, you must provide your passport details, personal and family information, and qualifications.

5. Address: Next enter your address within and outside the UAE and contact information.

6. Click on ‘Next’. You will then be asked to upload the following documents:



• Passport copy

• Coloured photograph

• Qualification certificate (attested)

Additionally, you may also be asked to submit the following documents:

• Place of residence in the UAE (rent contract or hotel reservation)

• Health insurance that covers the period of stay

• Copy of the return ticket

• Certified account statement

• National ID card for certain nationalities

7. Make the payment.

Once you have made the payment, your application will be complete and sent to the ICP. Once the application has been approved, you will receive the visa via email.

How much does the visa for exploring business opportunities cost?

For 60 days:

• Request fees – Dh100

• Issue fees – Dh200

• Security deposits - Dh1,025

• E-services fees - Dh28

• ICP fees - Dh22

• Abu Dhabi National Insurance Company (ADNIC) Insurance fee – Dh60

• Dhafra Insurance fee – Dh60

Total: Dh1,495

For 90 days:

• Request fees – Dh100

• Issue fees – Dh300

• Security deposits - Dh1,025

• E-services fees - Dh28

• ICP fees - Dh22

• ADNIC Insurance fee – Dh90

• Dhafra Insurance fee – Dh90

Total: Dh1,655

For 120 days: