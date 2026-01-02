UAE's ICP rolls out 15 ‘Zero Bureaucracy’ initiatives to streamline services

Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of ICP, stated: “As part of its plan to meet the requirements of the second cycle of the Zero Bureaucracy programme, the Authority has successfully implemented 15 diverse projects to enhance the customer journey and enable access to services in the shortest possible time, eliminate duplication of procedures and services, and deploy artificial intelligence technologies. This is in line with ICP’s new strategic direction of moving from operational excellence to proactive leadership, and from ‘fragmented services’ to ‘integrated packages’, and from a ‘waiting model’ to a ‘proactive model’.”