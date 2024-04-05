GOLD/FOREX
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Visa+Immigration

How to check your UAE visa grace period online

From 30 days to 6 months: How the UAE’s new grace periods work for expats

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Once a UAE residence visa is cancelled, residents are granted longer flexible grace periods that can range between 30 days to six months, depending on their residence visa category. Picture used for illustrative purposes.
DXB

Dubai: If your residence visa has been cancelled or has expired, you may be unsure how long you can remain in the UAE while searching for a new job. Residents are granted flexible grace periods ranging from 30 days to six months, depending on their visa category.

If you are unsure about your timeline, you can check your grace period online within minutes through the smart services portal of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security — here’s how.

How to check your grace period online

1. Visit the ICP smart services website - smartservices.icp.gov.ae

2. Click on ‘Public Services’, on the menu tab and then click on ‘File Validity’.

3. Next, select one of the options – ‘search by file number’ or ‘passport information’ and select the type ‘Residency’.

4. If you selected the passport option, enter your passport number expiry date and nationality. If you choose file number, enter one of the following details:
• Emirates ID number
Emirates Unified Number (UID number) 
File number 

5. Next, enter your date of birth and nationality.

6. Tick the ‘I’m not a robot’ captcha and click the ‘Search’ button.

You will then be able to view the ‘allowed days to stay in the country’.

Additional tip - Once you receive your UAE residence visa cancellation form, you will also be able to see the exact date by which you should leave the country or change your residency status at the bottom of the form. During the grace period, you can either leave the UAE or apply for a new residence visa.

UAE residence visa categories with six month grace period

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (UAE ICP) has explained that there are five visa categories that are allowed to stay for six months after the expiry of their residency visas:

1. Golden residency holders and their family members,
2. Green residency holders and their family members,
3. The widow or divorcee of a foreigner residing in the country,
4. Students studying after completing their studies and who are sponsored by the universities and colleges in the country,
5. Residents in the country who have skilled professions of the first and second levels according to the classification of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

This article was published in August 9, 2024 and has been updated since.

Related Topics:
UAE Visas

