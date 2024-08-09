Abu Dhabi: The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (UAE ICP) has identified at least seven categories that are allowed to stay in the UAE for three to six months, after the expiry or cancellation of their residency visas.

The UAE ICP explained that there are 5 categories that are allowed to stay for 6 months after the expiry of their residency as per the rules and regulations effective from October 3, 2022.

The included:

Golden residency holders and their family members, Green residency holders and their family members, The widow or divorcee of a foreigner residing in the country, Students studying after completing their studies and who are sponsored by the universities and colleges in the country, Residents in the country who have skilled professions of the first and second levels according to the classification of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Three months stay

Expats with two categories of visas are allowed to stay for 3 months after expiry or cancellation of their visas.

They included:

Residents in the country who have skilled professions of the third level in the classification of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation. Property owners who have residence visa on property ownership.

Normally, expats are allowed to stay in the UAE from 30 to 60 days after cancellation or expiry of their residence visas.

Six month entry rule

UAE residents whose residence visa expired as a result of staying outside the country for more than six months for study, work or medial treatment, can apply for a permit to enter the UAE.

To apply for a permit to enter the UAE by a resident staying outside the UAE for over 6 months, the applicant must: