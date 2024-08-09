Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, continues to galvanise the nation with his motivational series of summer messages, many of which begin with “life has taught me.”

In the latest post, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the important role of being a true role model as a leader.

The video, accompanied by a powerful message, stresses that leadership goes beyond mere words and is demonstrated through actions and thoughts.

He stated: “No one can be a true leader without also being a role model in actions, words, and thoughts. What endures in leadership are not only words and actions but also the underlying ideas.

“Being a positive role model is essential for a leader’s success and represents the most effective and immediate way to impart lessons.