Dubai: Singer Monali Thakur reportedly ended her concert in Varanasi midway on Sunday, citing severe mismanagement by the event organisers.

The playback singer, known for hits like Sawaar Loon and Cham Cham, expressed her disappointment with the unsafe conditions and chaotic planning that marred the event.

According to reports, Monali decided to halt the performance after repeatedly raising concerns about the stage setup, which posed a significant risk of injury.

In a video shared online, the singer apologised to her fans, saying, “The stage was unsafe, and I could have injured my ankle while performing. My dancers tried to calm me, but the entire situation was a mess.”

She further criticised the organisers, calling them “irresponsible and unethical,” and assured the audience that she would return for a better-managed show.

“I sincerely apologise for shutting down the event, but I promise to come back with a much better experience. Please forgive us,” she added.

Recurring concerns in the industry

Monali’s experience isn’t unique, as other artists have also voiced concerns about poor event management in the past:

Diljit Dosanjh: The Punjabi star reportedly called out organizers during a global tour for failing to provide basic backstage amenities, emphasizing the need for respect and professionalism.

KK’s tragic incident: Reports from KK’s last performance in Kolkata highlighted overcrowding and lack of ventilation, drawing attention to the negligence that contributed to his untimely death.