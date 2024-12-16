Dubai: Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, currently on his Dil-Luminati India Tour, has announced he will no longer perform in India until live show infrastructure improves.

The statement came during his Chandigarh concert on December 14, where he expressed concerns over the inadequate facilities for live performances.

In a viral video, Diljit said in Punjabi, "We lack proper infrastructure for live shows here. This is a key revenue source, and many people depend on it. I’ll ensure better arrangements next time, but until the infrastructure improves, I won't perform in India."

Despite the challenges, Diljit's Chandigarh show was a memorable one. He dedicated the performance to India’s newly crowned FIDE World Chess Champion, Gukesh Dommaraju, praising the young prodigy’s hard work and determination.

The evening also featured a fun moment where Diljit recreated Allu Arjun’s iconic "Jhukega Nahi" dialogue from Pushpa. Adding his twist, he said, "If the saala doesn’t bow, why would the jija?"