The Delhi event is expected to mark West’s first full-scale live performance in India, a milestone that has generated considerable excitement among fans. The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in contemporary hip-hop, known for albums such as The College Dropout, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Donda. The stadium show is expected to feature the large-scale production and stage design often associated with his tours.