Fans react online as the Delhi show moves to May, with heat and travel costs debated
Dubai: American rapper and producer Kanye West has postponed his highly anticipated debut concert in India, with organisers confirming a new performance date later this year. The show, originally scheduled for March 29, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi, has now been rescheduled to May 23, 2026, according to an official update from event organisers.
In a statement shared with ticket holders, organisers said the decision was taken due to the “prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions.” They emphasised that the safety of fans, staff and performers remains a priority while large-scale international events continue to be affected by ongoing developments in the region.
The postponement pushes the event back by nearly two months but does not alter the venue or overall concert plans. All tickets purchased for the original March date will remain valid for the rescheduled show, meaning fans will not need to rebook or exchange their passes.
The Delhi event is expected to mark West’s first full-scale live performance in India, a milestone that has generated considerable excitement among fans. The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2021 is widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in contemporary hip-hop, known for albums such as The College Dropout, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and Donda. The stadium show is expected to feature the large-scale production and stage design often associated with his tours.
While many fans welcomed confirmation that the concert is still happening, the new date has sparked a wave of humorous reactions online. On the social media platform X, several users joked that the event has now been moved to “peak Delhi summer.”
Temperatures in the Indian capital can soar well above 40°C in May, leading some fans to quip that attending the show might feel like “a survival challenge.”
However, not all reactions were light-hearted. Under posts announcing the delay on Instagram, several fans expressed frustration over non-refundable travel plans they had already arranged for the original March date. “What about my flights and hotel booking?” one user wrote, while others questioned whether organisers would address the additional costs incurred by those travelling from other cities or countries for the event.
While organisers have confirmed that tickets will automatically transfer to the new date, no additional guidance has yet been shared regarding travel or accommodation expenses.
Article contributed by Saarangi Aji