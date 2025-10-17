But the real deal-breaker: It wasn’t the chaos of fame or even the constant public scrutiny — it was the loss of emotional (and, at times, literal) security. “Just not feeling safe, you know, not even physically — just maybe emotionally or even financially,” Kim revealed. “I would come home, and we had like five Lamborghinis, and I’d come home and they would all be gone if he was in an episode. I would be like, ‘Wait, where’s all our cars?’ And it would be like, oh, he gave them away to all of his friends.”