Kim Kardashian recalls breaking point with Kanye West: 'He gave our five Lamborghinis away to friends'

It was the loss of physical, mental and financial security, she explains

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West called it quits in 2022.
Kim Kardashian has truly lived through quite the era, filled with gossip, scandals, and now one of the most high-profile love stories and implosions of the century.

Kim married rapper Kanye West in May 2014, and for a while, they were Beverly Hills royalty. But when Ye’s erratic behavior became the headline instead of his hits, the fairy tale began to crack. By March 2022, their divorce was finalised after a long, painfully public unraveling.

Now, on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Kim got candid — really candid — about what went down behind those gated Calabasas doors.

“I do have a problem of only remembering the good,” she admitted. “I’m a really forgiving person... but I really haven’t dated like that, to have those kinds of toxic relationships since I’ve been divorced. I think when you get older, you just don’t tolerate that stuff. You don’t have time.”

She also addressed the signs she may have missed: “People can say there were signs, and maybe I wasn’t paying attention to them. And I think when someone has, like, their first, like, mental break, you want to be super supportive... you want to help figure that out and be there for them.”

But the real deal-breaker: It wasn’t the chaos of fame or even the constant public scrutiny — it was the loss of emotional (and, at times, literal) security. “Just not feeling safe, you know, not even physically — just maybe emotionally or even financially,” Kim revealed. “I would come home, and we had like five Lamborghinis, and I’d come home and they would all be gone if he was in an episode. I would be like, ‘Wait, where’s all our cars?’ And it would be like, oh, he gave them away to all of his friends.”

And before anyone accuses her of being materialistic, Kim set the record straight: “I didn’t know what you’re going to get when you wake up, and that’s a really unsettling feeling.”

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
