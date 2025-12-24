BNW Developments unveils the first-ever Tonino Lamborghini Residences in Ras Al Khaimah

“At BNW, we don’t just build homes, we curate investment-grade lifestyle experiences,” said Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and Founder of BNW Developments. “Partnering with Tonino Lamborghini is a milestone that reflects our vision to bring global design legends to the region, delivering spaces that celebrate heritage while creating tangible value for discerning investors and residents.”

Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director and Co-Founder of BNW Developments, added, “The Tonino Lamborghini brand has always spoken the language of emotion, proportion, and beauty. Through this collaboration we are bringing this timeless, historical sensibility to Ras Al Khaimah, reimagined through BNW Developments’ modern, cosmopolitan vision.

Tonino Lamborghini, Founder of the Tonino Lamborghini brand, shared: "Every project is an opportunity to transform space into an experience, because living somewhere is not simply about inhabiting a place but choosing every day the emotions that place can inspire. The partnership with BNW Developments opens a new chapter in a strategic market and allows us to shape a destination that tells my story and my vision: a balance between identity and future. This project will be created to welcome people who are looking for something more: environments where contemporary comfort meets international charm, and where every detail bears the unmistakable signature of my style.”

Tonino Lamborghini Residences, Ras Al Khaimah introduces an exclusive collection of 377 apartments including studios, one, two, and three-bedroom residences, alongside villas, penthouses, and mansions. The project was envisioned from the creative direction of Mrs. Angela Krieger and the interior design by Architect Mr. Carlos Rossi. Each home reflects Tonino Lamborghini’s bold aesthetic and Italian craftsmanship, thoughtfully adapted for RAK's cosmopolitan living.

With a carefully curated approach to design and investment, this project marks a new chapter for Ras Al Khaimah’s real estate scenario. For more information, please click here.