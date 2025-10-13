She made one unforgettable entrance. The lamp gets rubbed, and bam—there she is. When Suzy’s character, Ga-young, gasped, whispering, “Song Hye-kyo?” the queen didn’t miss a beat. “A famous face?” she quipped, cool as ever, before adding with a sly grin, “I came to pick the face I like most on Netflix—from your side.” Fans were quick to note she hadd flown all the way to Dubai for just ten hours to film the scene, a testament to her friendship with writer Kim Eun-sook, the powerhouse behind Descendants of the Sun and The Glory. When these two team up, magic—and sparks—are guaranteed.