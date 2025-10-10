This might have given fans a severe case of second-lead syndrome, as fans still argue that Bae Suzy's Dal-mi, a feisty entrepreneur, deserved to belong with Kim Seon-ho, Han Ji-pyeong, the boy who had written her letters as a child to comfort her in grief. However, her love is swayed by Nam Joo-hyuk's nervous, yet steely Nam Do-san, a fellow entrepreneur. While the debate continues, Suzy's role as Dal-mi is almost slicing: A woman, with dreams, as well as in love, looking for the old childhood comfort, while coming to terms with her current reality. Start-Up might not essentially be a romance, and yet it showed the dilemmas of modern love, without ever expressly saying so.