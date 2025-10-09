By then, Lee Min-ho was a global Hallyu heartthrob, juggling dramas, endorsements, and international fan meets. It wasn’t hard to see why Suzy later admitted that his warmth and genuine care drew her in. Their relationship even survived hectic schedules, overlapping shoots, and international travel. The duo was spotted in London, blending their busy professional lives with stolen moments of romance, giving fans major shipper energy. According to Soompi, she said, “He is a deeply caring and warm person, so my interest in him grew. We will continue to meet well.”