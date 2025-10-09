The two actors dated in March 2015 and split a year later
Lee Min-ho, already a towering figure in the South Korean entertainment scene thanks to hits like Boys Over Flowers, City Hunter, and The Heirs, added a real-life headline to his reel-life romances when he started dating Start-Up star Bae Suzy in March 2015. The pair instantly became the industry's power couple, with every paparazzi snap of them on dates turning into viral fodder. Fans couldn’t get enough of glimpses of the couple, and when JYP Entertainment confirmed the romance, the buzz reached fever pitch.
By then, Lee Min-ho was a global Hallyu heartthrob, juggling dramas, endorsements, and international fan meets. It wasn’t hard to see why Suzy later admitted that his warmth and genuine care drew her in. Their relationship even survived hectic schedules, overlapping shoots, and international travel. The duo was spotted in London, blending their busy professional lives with stolen moments of romance, giving fans major shipper energy. According to Soompi, she said, “He is a deeply caring and warm person, so my interest in him grew. We will continue to meet well.”
In 2016, engagement rumours swirled when Suzy was seen sporting a ring, sparking excitement across social media and entertainment columns. But the fairy-tale buzz didn’t last. By November 2017, JYP Entertainment announced the split. No official reason was disclosed, though many speculated Lee Min-ho’s military enlistment and packed schedule made maintaining the relationship impossible.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox