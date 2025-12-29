NewJeans’ five-member reunion derailed as ADOR terminates Danielle’s contract, eyes legal action

The dispute stemmed in part from members being exposed to 'distorted' information
What once seemed unthinkable is now firmly on the table: NewJeans may be heading into their next chapter as a four-member group.
The shift follows Danielle’s official termination of her exclusive contract with ADOR, effectively ending any possibility of a five-member full-group comeback. In a statement released on the 29th, ADOR confirmed the decision, saying, “In Danielle’s case, we determined it was difficult for her to continue as a NewJeans member and an ADOR-affiliated artist, and thus notified her of the contract termination.”
The company also announced plans to pursue legal action against Danielle’s family and former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin, citing their alleged roles in instigating the conflict that caused delays in the group’s activities and the attempted departure from the agency.
With Danielle’s exit, only Minji, Hanni, Haerin, and Hyein remain under exclusive contracts with ADOR.
The road to this point has been anything but smooth. In November last year, NewJeans announced they were terminating their contracts and signaled plans to pursue independent activities, even attempting to rebrand under the name ‘NJZ.’ Those plans quickly stalled after a court ruling barred activities without ADOR’s approval. ADOR later secured a legal victory confirming the validity of the exclusive contracts, reinforcing that the group’s contractual ties remained intact.
ADOR emphasised that the dispute stemmed in part from members being exposed to “distorted and biased information,” which created misunderstandings about the company and fueled the conflict.
“We agreed with the artists that in order to regain public trust and the support of fans, it is important to clarify the facts and resolve misunderstandings, even if that process takes time,” the statement added, noting that the agency is carefully considering how and when to address the controversies publicly.
Now, cautious conversations are emerging about whether NewJeans could continue as a four-member act. ADOR has remained tight-lipped on specifics, stating only, “We will decide on future directions after sufficient discussions with the members.”
Danielle’s departure inevitably reshapes NewJeans’ identity, raising questions about how—or if—the group can redefine its sound, image, and brand moving forward. As the industry watches closely, this case is also expected to leave a lasting mark on how exclusive contract disputes are handled across K-pop.
