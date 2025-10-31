The battle between NewJeans and ADOR has been going on since last year
It has been a rough year for NewJeans.
This week, a Korean court ruled against the chart-topping group’s attempt to break free from ADOR, marking a major win for the label and its parent company, HYBE. But what exactly is this all about — and how did it come to this? Here’s a quick catch-up on the five biggest points behind one of K-pop’s most heated disputes.
NewJeans — Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein — shot to global fame with hits like Super Shy and ETA, becoming one of K-pop’s biggest girl groups. However, things were difficult behind the scenes. Since late 2024, the group has been locked in a fight to end their contracts with ADOR, claiming the company broke their trust by firing their mentor and former CEO, Min Hee-jin.
Min Hee-jin, often credited with crafting NewJeans’ minimalist aesthetic, was ousted after HYBE accused her of trying to seize full control of ADOR. Min fired back, saying HYBE was sabotaging NewJeans by prioritizing its other girl groups. The members sided with Min — publicly — something almost unheard of in the tightly controlled world of K-pop.
The five idols didn’t stay quiet. They took to YouTube, livestreaming their frustration and accusing HYBE of harassment, leaked info, and unfair treatment. They even gave HYBE’s chairman an ultimatum to reinstate Min — which was ignored. Soon after, they announced plans to leave ADOR, rebrand as NJZ, and perform independently.
ADOR struck back with lawsuits, insisting the group’s 2022 contracts were still binding until 2029. After months of hearings, the Seoul Central District Court agreed, ruling that Min’s firing wasn’t enough reason to void the contracts. The judge noted that while the group’s loyalty to Min was understandable, it wasn’t a legal basis for ending their deal.
NewJeans’ lawyers say the group will appeal, arguing they can’t work with ADOR anymore due to “broken trust.” Meanwhile, ADOR says it’s ready to resume promotions and even has a new studio album waiting. The verdict may have gone against them — but in the court of public opinion, NewJeans still has the world’s attention.
