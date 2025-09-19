Song Joong-ki turns 40: How Song Hye-kyo divorce backlash tore apart his fandom — but not his stardom

Fandoms believe that he was responsible for the marriage breaking down
Song Joong-ki is one of those actors who can split a fandom right down the middle. Despite his undeniable stardom and his roles in iconic dramas that helped shape — or at least fuel — the Hallyu wave, from Descendants of the Sun and Innocent Man to Arthdal Chronicles, it’s often his personal life that ends up stealing the spotlight, no matter how hard he tries to keep it private.
In 2016, he fell in love with co-star Song Hye-kyo on the set of Descendants of the Sun, and by 2017, they were married in what fans hailed as the ultimate K-drama fairytale. The “Song-Song couple” captured the hearts of millions — from their lavish wedding to their shared home, it all seemed perfect.
But by 2019, the dream shattered. Their agencies abruptly announced the couple’s separation, with reports claiming Song Joong-ki had filed for divorce without consulting Song Hye-kyo first. What followed was a full-blown media storm: rumours of infidelity flew, social media speculation spiralled, and even her Encounter co-star Park Bo-gum was dragged into the scandal — forcing him to publicly clear his name.
The divorce was finalised that June, with neither side revealing what had caused the irreconcilable split. Fans took sides — some attacked Hye-kyo for allegedly not wanting children, while others criticised Joong-ki for being the one to “file first.” He kept a low profile for a while, though sections of the fandom continued to hold the breakup against him, often pitting his missteps against Hye-kyo’s steady professional rise.
But Joong-ki pressed on. In 2021, he headlined Vincenzo, which raked in astronomical ratings and helped him reinvent himself. Gone was the image of the gentle romantic lead; in its place stood a slick, deadpan anti-hero who became a fan favourite. Reborn Rich carried that momentum forward, though his film Bogotá later flopped — to the glee of detractors, especially as Hye-kyo’s The Glory became a blockbuster hit.
Still, Joong-ki didn’t falter. He continued to steer away from negativity and surprised fans by going public with his relationship with Katy Louise Saunders. The announcement sparked yet another wave of divided reactions — some celebrated his happiness, others glowered. Eventually, he welcomed a child with Saunders, but this time, unlike his first marriage where he spoke openly about love and marriage, he chose to keep his personal life firmly out of the public eye. Nevertheless, his rather conservative statements on women working after marriage, and having male friends still continue to draw much ire from fans.
He continues to move forward. After nearly a decade away from romance dramas — his last being Descendants of the Sun — he made a return to the genre, proving that neither time nor controversy could dim his star power. Today, Song Joong-ki remains one of Korea’s most celebrated and highest-paid actors, weathering the storms of public opinion and reminding fans why he’s still a force to be reckoned with.
