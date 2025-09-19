Song Joong-ki turns 40: How Song Hye-kyo divorce backlash tore apart his fandom — but not his stardom

Still, Joong-ki didn’t falter. He continued to steer away from negativity and surprised fans by going public with his relationship with Katy Louise Saunders. The announcement sparked yet another wave of divided reactions — some celebrated his happiness, others glowered. Eventually, he welcomed a child with Saunders, but this time, unlike his first marriage where he spoke openly about love and marriage, he chose to keep his personal life firmly out of the public eye. Nevertheless, his rather conservative statements on women working after marriage, and having male friends still continue to draw much ire from fans.