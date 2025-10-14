The Glory star Jung Sung Il divorced after 9 years, remains committed to co-parenting

He is set to appear next in Disney+’s upcoming series Made in Korea.
South Korean actor Jung Sung Il has officially ended his nine-year marriage.
On October 14, his agency XYZ Studio shared, “After a long period of careful deliberation together, Jung Sung Il and his spouse have decided to bring their marriage to a close.”
The statement added, “This decision was reached amicably by mutual agreement without assigning fault to either party. Although their legal relationship has been settled, they continue to support each other’s paths and are jointly dedicated to raising their child.”
Jung Sung Il rose to fame in 2023 for his role as Ha Do Young in Netflix’s hit series The Glory. He is set to appear next in Disney+’s upcoming series Made in Korea.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox