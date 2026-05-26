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Thrill-seekers tumble to glory in 'bonkers' UK cheese-rolling race

The race is known for its steep slope, high speeds and dramatic falls

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: Thrill-seekers from around the world gathered at Cooper’s Hill near the English city of Gloucester for the annual cheese-rolling race, one of the UK’s most unusual sporting traditions.

Believed to date back several centuries, the event sees competitors sprint — and often tumble uncontrollably — down the steep hillside while chasing a wheel of Double Gloucester cheese. The first participant to reach the bottom wins the cheese and earns bragging rights from the chaotic contest.

The race is known for its steep slope, high speeds and dramatic falls, with many participants rolling head over heels as crowds cheer from the sidelines. Despite the risks, the quirky tradition continues to attract competitors and spectators from across the world every year.

One participant described the experience as “kind of like a water slide, but filled with rocks” after successfully making it to the bottom of the hill. The event remains a celebrated part of local culture and British folklore.

Video: AFP

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