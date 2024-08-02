Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has once again inspired the nation with his motivational words.

As part of his ongoing series of summer messages, many of which begin with "life has taught me," Sheikh Mohammed emphasised the importance of commitment to achieving one's goals.

In a recent post on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed shared a video captioned with a profound message: "Life has taught me that when you pursue an achievement, give it your all. Don’t give just a part of yourself unless you’re satisfied with half an achievement or half a victory."

The video further elaborates on this philosophy, illustrating lessons he has learned from his experiences, particularly from horse riding.