Abu Dhabi: UAE Attorney General Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi has ordered a criminal gang to be referred to trial before the State Security Department of the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal following an extensive seven-month investigation.

The gang, known as the Bahloul Gang, is accused of engaging in illegal activities that threaten the security, public order, and social peace of the state.

The Public Prosecution’s investigation uncovered that over 100 defendants were involved in forming, managing, and joining the gang.

Money extortion

The Bahloul Gang is alleged to have used illegal weapons to intimidate and extort money from victims, aiming to collect illicit funds and distribute them among gang members.

Additionally, the gang is accused of money laundering to conceal the origins of their illegal proceeds.

Attorney General Dr Al Shamsi emphasised that the Public Prosecution will have zero tolerance in applying the law against anyone tempted to engage in criminal acts that harm or intimidate innocent individuals across the nation.

He also stressed that law enforcement authorities operate with strict adherence to legal procedures, maintaining utmost vigilance and preparedness to ensure the state’s security and the safety of all residents.