“This measure aims to ensure the safety of residents and visitors, prevent accidents and maintain the pedestrian-friendly appeal of the area,” the spokesperson added.

A bustling beachside boulevard, The Walk is a popular destination for residents and visitors alike and is home to a number of dining and shopping options.

As people take a stroll along the 1.7km promenade, they also have a host of outdoor pop up markets to explore, with street performances enlivening the area.

In general, the use of e scooters is regulated by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).