DUBAI: The use of e-scooters has been restricted along The Walk at Jumeriah Beach Residence (JBR) in Dubai.
A spokesperson for Dubai Community Management told Gulf News on Thursday: “The vibrant tourist hotspot and family-friendly community Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) has restricted the use of e-scooters on the ground and plaza levels of The Walk.”
“This measure aims to ensure the safety of residents and visitors, prevent accidents and maintain the pedestrian-friendly appeal of the area,” the spokesperson added.
A bustling beachside boulevard, The Walk is a popular destination for residents and visitors alike and is home to a number of dining and shopping options.
As people take a stroll along the 1.7km promenade, they also have a host of outdoor pop up markets to explore, with street performances enlivening the area.
In general, the use of e scooters is regulated by the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
To ride an e-scooter in specified areas, users must obtain a permit with full awareness about the rules and regulations governing their use, and ensuring the safety of the community.