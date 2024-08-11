Of the total air missions carried out by the Air Wing, 140 were related to patrol work, 64 were focused on police tasks, and 66 were dedicated to training purposes. Additionally, 29 missions were conducted to transport patients and injured individuals and five were search operations.

Flight instructor Brigadier Ali Almheri, Director of the Dubai Police Air Wing Centre, emphasised the unit’s commitment to achieving Dubai Police’s goals of rapid response and effective handling of incidents, particularly traffic-related ones, which are critical for the swift transport of seriously injured individuals to hospitals for treatment. He highlighted that the Air Wing also undertakes numerous humanitarian missions, such as transferring patients from clinics to hospitals.