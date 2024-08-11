Dubai: The Dubai Police Air Wing has revealed that it successfully carried out 304 missions during the first half of this year.
These missions included transporting injured individuals and patients, search and rescue operations, and various training exercises. In addition, the Air Wing executed multiple police and security tasks to enhance safety and security across the emirate of Dubai.
Of the total air missions carried out by the Air Wing, 140 were related to patrol work, 64 were focused on police tasks, and 66 were dedicated to training purposes. Additionally, 29 missions were conducted to transport patients and injured individuals and five were search operations.
Flight instructor Brigadier Ali Almheri, Director of the Dubai Police Air Wing Centre, emphasised the unit’s commitment to achieving Dubai Police’s goals of rapid response and effective handling of incidents, particularly traffic-related ones, which are critical for the swift transport of seriously injured individuals to hospitals for treatment. He highlighted that the Air Wing also undertakes numerous humanitarian missions, such as transferring patients from clinics to hospitals.
Almheri further stated that the pilots of the Dubai Police Air Wing Centre undergo continuous training to provide the best possible services as quickly as possible under any circumstances. They also participate in specialised courses designed for emergencies, enabling them to perform rapid missions at low altitudes and in congested areas.