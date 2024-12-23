Dubai: Light to moderate rains hit parts of Abu Dhabi this evening. The Met Office also confirmed rainy weather will be expected especially in the eastern, southern, and northern parts of the country from Monday, December 23 to Thursday, December 26, 2024.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), light to moderate rains were reported over Al Mushrif, Airport Road, Madinat Khalifa, Al Nouf, Al Qurm Street, Sheikh Khalifa Street towards Zayed Port, Al Rowdha, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, Corniche, Al Maqta, and over Al Bateen Airport areas in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier today, the NCM reported: “The amount of clouds will increase over scattered areas of the country accompanied by some convective clouds associated with rainfall.”

They added the rain will begin from the eastern and northern regions, like Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, and Al Ain, and gradually extend to some internal and western areas.