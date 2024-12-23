Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology has confirmed that the path of the low-pressure system, which developed in the Arabian Sea, affects the weather in some parts of the UAE.

Due to the movement of the low-pressure system, rainy weather is expected, especially in the eastern, southern, and northern parts of the country, from Monday, December 23 to Thursday, December 26, 2024.

According to the NCM update: "The country will be affected by an extension of a surface low-pressure system from the southeast, coinciding with an extension of an upper air low pressure, accompanied by cold air mass and upper current from the west leading to the development of clouds in some areas."

The weather bureau added that the it will cause "different cloud formations over scattered areas of the country".

Rain will begin from the eastern and northern regions, like Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, and Al Ain, gradually extend to some internal and western areas.

Weather from Monday to Thursday

As per the NCM update: "The amount of clouds will increase over scattered areas of the country accompanied by some convective clouds associated with rainfall."

Wind: Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds will be strong at times in areas where clouds develop. Strong winds will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing the horizontal visibility.