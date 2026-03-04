GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE forecasts scattered rain and cooler temperatures

Cloudy skies and active winds expected across several areas

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
NCM predicts cloudy skies, gusty winds and rough seas.
NCM predicts cloudy skies, gusty winds and rough seas.
Twitter

Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to see partly cloudy to cloudy skies on Wednesday with a chance of rainfall across scattered areas, according to the National Center of Meteorology.

Temperatures are forecast to drop noticeably, while light to moderate winds are expected to become active at times, particularly over the sea, stirring dust and sand that could reduce horizontal visibility in some areas.

Winds are expected to blow from the southeast to northwest at speeds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

The Arabian Gulf is forecast to be rough, while conditions in the Oman Sea will range from slight to moderate.

Temperatures across the country are expected to reach highs of around 34°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with overnight lows near 22°C to 23°C. Other emirates will see similar conditions, with maximum temperatures around 30°C to 33°C and humidity levels ranging between 30 and 90 per cent.

In the coming days, the National Center of Meteorology said partly cloudy to cloudy conditions will continue on Thursday, with another chance of rainfall during the daytime across some coastal, northern and eastern areas, accompanied by a further drop in temperatures.

On Friday, skies are expected to remain partly cloudy with moderate winds, while sea conditions may remain moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf.

By the weekend, the weather conditions are expected to improve gradually. Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudier at night with a possibility of light rain in western and southern regions into Sunday morning.

On Sunday, partly cloudy skies are forecast with a chance of rainfall over islands, coastal areas and some western and southern parts of the country, as moderate northwesterly to northeasterly winds continue across the UAE.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

UAE forecast: Cooler weather, fog and rough Gulf seas

UAE forecast: Cooler weather, fog and rough Gulf seas

1m read
The weather on Monday and Tuesday is expected to remain fair to partly cloudy.

UAE to see cooler weather and fog through midweek

2m read
Temperatures rise slightly by March; rainfall near seasonal average.

UAE to see fair, mild weather throughout Ramadan

2m read
Scorpion Season Brings Gradual Weather Transition to UAE

Is winter changing? Scorpion season in UAE explained

2m read