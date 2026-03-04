UAE forecasts scattered rain and cooler temperatures

Cloudy skies and active winds expected across several areas
Abu Dhabi: The UAE is expected to see partly cloudy to cloudy skies on Wednesday with a chance of rainfall across scattered areas, according to the National Center of Meteorology.
Temperatures are forecast to drop noticeably, while light to moderate winds are expected to become active at times, particularly over the sea, stirring dust and sand that could reduce horizontal visibility in some areas.
Winds are expected to blow from the southeast to northwest at speeds of 10 to 25 kilometres per hour, with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h.
The Arabian Gulf is forecast to be rough, while conditions in the Oman Sea will range from slight to moderate.
Temperatures across the country are expected to reach highs of around 34°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with overnight lows near 22°C to 23°C. Other emirates will see similar conditions, with maximum temperatures around 30°C to 33°C and humidity levels ranging between 30 and 90 per cent.
In the coming days, the National Center of Meteorology said partly cloudy to cloudy conditions will continue on Thursday, with another chance of rainfall during the daytime across some coastal, northern and eastern areas, accompanied by a further drop in temperatures.
On Friday, skies are expected to remain partly cloudy with moderate winds, while sea conditions may remain moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf.
By the weekend, the weather conditions are expected to improve gradually. Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudier at night with a possibility of light rain in western and southern regions into Sunday morning.
On Sunday, partly cloudy skies are forecast with a chance of rainfall over islands, coastal areas and some western and southern parts of the country, as moderate northwesterly to northeasterly winds continue across the UAE.