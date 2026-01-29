UAE weather forecast: Cloudy skies, rain chances and fog risk ahead

Humidity rises overnight as rough seas, cooler conditions develop this weekend
Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy conditions at times across parts of the northern and eastern regions today, with a probability of rainfall and a temporary rise in temperatures.
According to the daily weather bulletin, humid conditions are expected overnight and into Friday morning over some internal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing south-westerly to north-westerly, freshening at night over the sea at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h and reaching up to 40 km/h at times. Seas will be slight to moderate, becoming rough late at night in the Arabian Gulf.
On Friday, cloudy spells will continue with a chance of rain and a noticeable drop in temperatures. Humidity will increase overnight, bringing a risk of fog or mist by Saturday morning. The Arabian Gulf is forecast to remain rough, while the Sea of Oman may become rough at times before conditions gradually improve over the weekend, with fair to partly cloudy skies and calmer seas by Sunday.
By Saturday, conditions will turn fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over some coastal and northern areas. Humidity will persist at night and into Sunday morning over internal areas, with a continued chance of fog or mist. Winds will remain north-westerly and light to moderate, freshening at times over the sea. Seas will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in the Sea of Oman.
On Sunday, fair to partly cloudy weather is expected, with humid conditions overnight and into Monday morning and a chance of mist. Winds will ease, and sea conditions are forecast to become slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
