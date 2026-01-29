GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

UAE weather forecast: Cloudy skies, rain chances and fog risk ahead

Humidity rises overnight as rough seas, cooler conditions develop this weekend

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Cloudy skies over a mosque in Sharjah's Maysaloon area.
Cloudy skies over a mosque in Sharjah's Maysaloon area.
Gulf News archives

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy conditions at times across parts of the northern and eastern regions today, with a probability of rainfall and a temporary rise in temperatures.

According to the daily weather bulletin, humid conditions are expected overnight and into Friday morning over some internal areas. Winds will be light to moderate, blowing south-westerly to north-westerly, freshening at night over the sea at speeds of 10 to 25 km/h and reaching up to 40 km/h at times. Seas will be slight to moderate, becoming rough late at night in the Arabian Gulf.

On Friday, cloudy spells will continue with a chance of rain and a noticeable drop in temperatures. Humidity will increase overnight, bringing a risk of fog or mist by Saturday morning. The Arabian Gulf is forecast to remain rough, while the Sea of Oman may become rough at times before conditions gradually improve over the weekend, with fair to partly cloudy skies and calmer seas by Sunday.

By Saturday, conditions will turn fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds appearing over some coastal and northern areas. Humidity will persist at night and into Sunday morning over internal areas, with a continued chance of fog or mist. Winds will remain north-westerly and light to moderate, freshening at times over the sea. Seas will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to slight in the Sea of Oman.

On Sunday, fair to partly cloudy weather is expected, with humid conditions overnight and into Monday morning and a chance of mist. Winds will ease, and sea conditions are forecast to become slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Humidity rises, light rain possible and Arabian Gulf seas expected to turn rough.

Fog alerts and rough seas as UAE weather shifts

1m read
Light rain possible today as fog risk grows and sea conditions worsen by week’s end.

UAE warns of fog, light rain and choppy seas this week

2m read
File photo. Expect a cooler, more humid week with fog chances overnight.

UAE weather turns cloudy, rain possible on Sunday

2m read
UAE weather: Cooler air, strong winds forecast

UAE weather: Cooler air, strong winds forecast

2m read